Ardis has a familiar foe in Bucs' final game

Kelvin McKnight, one of the top receivers on the No. 1 passing team in the Southern Conference, was Ardis' teammate in high school. The two players should be involved in plenty of head-to-head battles in Saturday's 3:30 p.m. game at Kermit Tipton Stadium.

"It will be fun to play against him," Ardis said. "He lines up on the boundary, so he'll have to come block me since they run a lot of screen plays."

The Bucs come in 4-6 overall, 1-6 in the Southern Conference. Samford is 7-3, 5-2. While it's ETSU's final game, the Bulldogs could extend their season in the FCS playoffs with a victory.

There should be plenty of exchanges between Ardis and McKnight. As a corner, Ardis will be trying to stop McKnight from catching passes while McKnight will be trying to burn his friend.

The two players won the 2011 Florida Class 7A state championship together at Manatee High School in Bradenton.

Stopping McKnight would be quite an accomplishment for anybody. The 5-foot-8, 185-pound sophomore has caught 58 passes for 732 yards and six touchdowns.

"He's one of those quick guys," Ardis said. "He can make a lot of plays. I used to go against him in practice a lot."

While there will likely be a few smiles between the former teammates, and undoubtably a post-game hug, during the game there won't be any niceties.

"On the field, we're enemies, really, because we're not wearing the same colors," Ardis said. "It should be fun."

McKnight is part of a passing attack that is the best in the SoCon and ranks third in the country, averaging 369.9 yards per game. The Bulldogs throw the ball about 80 percent of the time, no matter the down and distance.

"They're an exciting team to watch if we weren't playing them," ETSU coach Carl Torbush said. "Our players are going to be excited about playing a team of this caliber. They are playing to get into the playoffs, so they are going to come in here with only one goal in mind."

Samford's sophomore quarterback Devlin Hodges has thrown for 3,594 yards and 33 touchdowns.

Senior receiver Karel Hamilton is tied for the national lead with 14 touchdown catches. His 96 receptions are 11 more than anybody else in the country.

"It'll be a huge challenge for the defense especially for the secondary," Ardis said. "This is a chance for us to prove ourselves."

Torbush said limiting Samford's yards after the catch will be a big key.

"They throw a lot of routes that turn into big plays," Torbush said. "They'll throw a lot of hitches, bubbles and rub routes. They are the types of routes that go for five to six yards, and before you know it, they have gained 15 or 20 yards after the catch.

"We have to make sure we tackle once they catch the ball. We can't get frustrated when they do catch it because they're going to complete a bunch of passes. We also have to make sure if they do score, they take a long time to get down that field."

Saturday's game will be the final time in an ETSU uniform for three seniors — receiver Chad Pritchard, cornerback Tavian Lott and safety Ryan Powers.

It will also be the Bucs' last game at Kermit Tipton Stadium. They'll play next season in their new on-campus stadium. The debut is scheduled for Sept. 2 against Limestone College.