Determination paved Pritchard's road to ETSU's Senior Day

It was a career that almost ended before it began.

The only reason Pritchard will be at Kermit Tipton Stadium being honored with the Bucs' other seniors is that he didn't listen to the coaches. He didn't take 'no' for an answer even when the staff told him he didn't have what it took to play for the team.

He'll end his career as one of the Bucs' starting wide receivers, a spot he eventually earned through hard work, determination and stubbornness.

"It's a little bittersweet," Pritchard said of his impending last college game. "Definitely seeing it come to an end will be sad. I guess it's time to move on and see what I can do."

ETSU coach Carl Torbush lights up when talking about Pritchard.

"What a success story," Torbush said. "It tells you what you can do if you make your mind up, you don't let somebody give you 'no' for an answer and you keep fighting and plugging.

"He's got a recommendation from me for the rest of his life, not only because of his athleticism, but more because of the type of young man he is. He's going to graduate. He's a good leader and he's a good person."

Pritchard, who lives in Johnson City, graduated from Elizabethton High School, where he played his junior and senior years. He originally went to Carson-Newman College, where he red-shirted.

When ETSU brought back its football program, Pritchard decided he wanted to play for his hometown school. The only problem was, the hometown school didn't want him.

Pritchard actually got cut twice at ETSU. He pulled a hamstring during his first tryout and couldn't really show anything. After his second tryout, he was sent home again.

"It was a little gut-wrenching, honestly," he said. "I thought for sure I would make the team if I just came out and showed them what I've got. It's just not how it happened. It wasn't part of God's plan."

The third time was a charm for Pritchard, who was finally given a spot on the squad.

Torbush jokes about almost letting a player who would go on to become a starter slip through the cracks.

"We're real smart football coaches," Torbush said with a laugh. "We cut him. Most guys wouldn't come back out. We had tryouts again the next spring and he showed us he can run. He's a good athlete and now he's a starter."

To Pritchard's credit, he kept at it before finally convincing the coaches he could play. Once he made the team, he turned into a contributor, making several difficult catches and putting up some decent numbers.

"I never thought about giving up," Pritchard said. "I just went back home when I found out I didn't make it, sat there for a minute and then I just had to get back into the gym."

Pritchard is not only a starter, he's been a leader in a program that has undergone some growing pains in the two seasons since its resurrection. His 13 receptions this season are tied for fourth on the team. His average of 12.9 yards per catch is second behind Drake Powell's 14.9.

"I feel like I've actually achieved something," Pritchard said. "It makes me feel good. I get to take something with me after I graduate here."

Pritchard will graduate with a degree in sports management and a minor in coaching.

"I can't wait to come back in the future, come back to the new stadium and watch my teammates develop and see what they can do," he said.

Kickoff for Saturday's game is set for 3:30 p.m. Before the game, ETSU will honor three seniors — Pritchard, cornerback Tavian Lott and safety Ryan Powers.