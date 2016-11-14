Final game to test Bucs’ defense

The Bucs play host to Samford on Saturday, and the Bulldogs will bring the most prolific offense in the Southern Conference to Kermit Tipton Stadium.

Samford (7-3 overall, 5-2 in the SoCon) averages 38 points and 470 yards per game, both tops in the conference.

“We’re getting ready to deal with a very, very dangerous opponent,” ETSU coach Carl Torbush said Monday during his weekly news conference. “They’re a team that can light the digits off the scoreboard.”

If the Bucs were wondering how dangerous the Bulldogs can be on offense, all they have to do is put on the video of their loss to Mississippi State. Samford scored 41 points and gained 627 yards — 468 through the air — against a Southeastern Conference defense.

“That was not a fluke,” Torbush said. “We know what we’re getting into.”

Samford quarterback Devlin Hodges has thrown for 33 touchdown passes while passing for 3,594 yards and completing 72 percent of his attempts.

“He’s a gunslinger,” Torbush said. “He can throw it from every angle. He throws it side arm, over the top. He gets rid of it.”

Eighty percent of Samford’s plays are passes. The Bulldogs have three of the top four receivers in the SoCon. Karel Hamilton leads the country with 14 touchdown receptions.

“I have no doubt in my mind that they will throw it at least 50 times,” Torbush said. “Everything they do it doesn’t look real complicated. They just throw and catch. Throw and catch.

“We can’t get all bent out of shape and frustrated because of a completion because they are going to complete the football.”

The Bucs are coming off a 23-16 victory over NAIA Cumberland University. That enabled them to improve to 4-6 overall and double their victory total from last season.

It was be the final college game for three ETSU seniors, wide receiver Chad Pritchard, safety Ryan Powers and cornerback Tavian Lott.

“Those three guys have given us great leadership,” Torbush said. “They’ve given us great experience. All of them have a unique success story. This will be their last game for the Buccaneers, so this will be a special time, and probably a sad time.

“We’re excited about those guys. I’m proud of them. They’ve been good players, they’ve been good people and they’ve been good leaders for our football team.”

The game, scheduled for a 3:30 p.m kickoff, will also be the Bucs’ final game at Kermit Tipton Stadium, the high school facility that has been their home for the past two seasons.

“We’re very very appreciative of Johnson City and Science Hill for allowing us to use that stadium,” Torbush said. “There’s a lot of colleges in the country, especially at the FCS level, that would love to have that stadium as their home field.”

ETSU moves into its on-campus stadium next season. That facility is in the process of being built and is on schedule to open in time for the Sept. 2 opener against Limestone College.

Saturday is being called “Heroes Appreciation Day,” and all fire and police department personnel, EMS, veterans and active military will be admitted for free.