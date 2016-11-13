ETSU football team looks for season-ending upset

The Bucs talked openly about how winning their last game would go a long way in the fledgling program’s development. Any win was a good win, so when they beat Kentucky Wesleyan, everybody felt good, even though it was against a lower-level opponent.

And then the team came out and won its first two games this season.

Saturday’s season-ending challenge is a whole different animal. Samford is coming to town, bringing the Southern Conference’s highest-scoring offense.

The Bulldogs, ranked 21st in the national FCS poll, are tied for second place in the SoCon and are 8-3 overall. One of those losses was a 56-41 setback to Mississippi State.

“Samford knocked the digits off the scoreboard against Mississippi State,” ETSU coach Carl Torbush said. “We’ll have our hands full, but I know our players will be excited about playing them.”

It will be the Bucs’ final game at Kermit Tipton Stadium, a high school stadium that has served them well for two seasons.

“It would be a great, great feeling coming off that field as a winner because this is probably the last time we’ll play here,” Torbush said.

If the Bucs are going to leave Kermit Tipton with one last win, they’re going to have to play better than they did in Saturday’s 23-16 victory over NAIA Cumberland University. ETSU could have easily lost its homecoming game. Cumberland had several late chances to score, where one play would have changed the whole tenor of the contest.

Defense saved the Bucs after the offense couldn’t score in the second half. They stopped the Phoenix from the 2-yard line on one drive and kept them of the board after an interception set them up deep in ETSU territory in the fourth quarter.

“Our defense pulled through for us,” said ETSU tailback Jajuan Stinson, who rushed for 114 yards and scored all three of the Bucs’ touchdowns. “They made the plays when we needed them to.”

With Samford coming to town, the defense will be tested. The Bulldogs’ powerful passing attack ranks third in the country, averaging 369.9 yards per game.

“We have to finish strong,” ETSU linebacker Austin Gatewood said. “They’re going to come out and sling it around. We have to challenge our secondary and get a good pass rush.”

With one game to go, the Bucs sit at 4-6. That’s twice as many victories as last year, the program’s first season in 12 years.

“Nobody ever told us that building a program was going to be easy,” Bucs quarterback Austin Herink said. “We’ve had some growing pains now and then, but I think everyone can see the progress from one year to the next.

“We have to make the most of this last week.”