Snyder closes his career out in style

The former Science Hill High School star quarterback closed his college career in style on Saturday. Even though his Cumberland University team lost 23-16 to East Tennessee State University, Snyder made his presence felt all day.

"To be able to come back here and play the last game — I threw the first touchdown on this field — it was a blessing," Snyder said. "I thank God for it and I thank everybody else who supported me. It was really fun."

With as many as 50 family members and friends in the Kermit Tipton Stadium stands, Snyder started fast. He scored touchdowns on his team's first two drives, letting the home team know they had a fight on their hands.

"I don't really get hyped up before games," Snyder said. "I wasn't jittery or anything. I was just ready to play."

The Phoenix moved into scoring position twice while they trailed by seven points, but couldn't come up with the tying touchdown.

Snyder's fourth-down pass from the 2-yard line late in the third quarter was incomplete and Cumberland missed a field goal in the fourth quarter.

"We didn't score in two red-zone trips," Snyder said. "We didn't get the win. A couple of plays here or there and we're up by 14."

Snyder completed 22 of 36 passes, most of them quick hitters, for 226 yards.

"They had some holes in their secondary, the way they play their linebackers," said Snyder, who also rushed for 53 yards. "We knew we could get some seam routes, some quick stuff. We didn't want to hold it because those guys can pin their ears back and come after us."

It was quite a performance for a player whose main goal at the start of the game was to make sure he didn't run to the wrong sideline.

"It was weird because we were on the visitor's sideline," he said. "I was joking with the guys, I said I might walk over there on the other side.

"It was a fun game. We had a chance to win. We didn't have any turnovers and we didn't have too many penalties, so you can't ask for anything more than that."