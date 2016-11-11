Travel could be concern for 1-A in latest TSSAA alignment

If no appeals are made prior to next week’s Board of Control meeting, District 1-A will stretch all the way from Roan Mountain to Sneedville — more than a two-hour bus journey.

In the eight-team District 1 are University High, Unaka, Cloudland, Hampton, Sullivan North, North Greene, Clinch and Hancock County.

University High baseball coach Josh Petty said distance and league size could be a challenge.

“It can make travel tough, especially having to get your home and away games in as far as district seeding,” said Petty. “That makes for seven weeks trying to schedule games because we do home and away in the same week. If you get some rainouts, it could push things back to the end of the season.”

There were few surprises with the new football alignments, but Cloudland and Unaka wound up in a very small far-flung Region 1-1A along with Greenback and Hancock County. It's two-plus hours for any league game for Hancock and Greenback.

Ironically, Unaka was placed in the same region with the team, Greenback, it forfeited to for this year’s Class 1A playoffs. So the Rangers will have to play Greenback for a league game if no successful appeals are registered.

Hampton and Happy Valley were slotted in a five-team Region 1-2A with Cosby, South Greene and Sullivan North.

Region 1-3A teams will have their share of travel as they navigate between Unicoi County, Johnson County, Claiborne, Chuckey-Doak, North Greene and West Greene.

Elizabethton got the Region 1-4A league it was looking for, perhaps with the exception of Union County. However, Union is expected to drop its football program. Joining the Cyclones are Sullivan East, Sullivan South, Sullivan Central, Greeneville, Grainger, and possibly Union.

Daniel Boone and David Crockett will join Tennessee High, Volunteer, Cherokee, Cocke County and Morristown East in Region 1-5A.

Science Hill and Dobyns-Bennett were slotted in Region 1-6A with Knox Bearden, Knox Farragut, Hardin Valley, Jefferson County and Morristown West.

District alignments for boys and girls basketball, baseball and softball include a nice 1-AA league with Elizabethton, Happy Valley, Johnson County, Sullivan Central, Sullivan East, Sullivan South and Unicoi County.

Cherokee is a newcomer in District 1-AAA, keeping the Big Seven moniker in place and basically replacing Sullivan Central.

District 1-A in volleyball stretches from Happy Valley to Hancock County.