Oakland's top-ranked defense stops Hilltoppers

But on Friday night in Murfreesboro, the Hilltoppers ran into a brick wall against the top defense in the state, falling to Oakland 49-7. Oakland’s defense was as good as advertised, boasting overwhelming size and speed that included a pair of SEC signees. The Patriots unleashed ruthless aggression on nearly every snap, and the fury often carried through the whistle as the Hilltoppers scratched and clawed for every yard they got.

In the end, Science Hill couldn’t pick up enough yards to keep pace with Oakland’s offense.

“They’re very physical and a good football team,” said Science Hill coach Stacy Carter. “They just pinned their ears back. Great players and great athletes.”

After the Patriots (12-0) scored on their first play from scrimmage, Science Hill (8-4) responded with a touchdown of its own to tie the game at 7. A 45-yard run by Science Hill quarterback Jaylan Adams — which was helped along by a helmet-rattling block by Nakiya Smith — set up a physical 2-yard TD run by Bryson Tolley.

But as the game wore on, it became apparent that Oakland had too many weapons on both sides of the ball. On four separate occasions, the Patriots scored on their first play from scrimmage thanks to a variety of big plays.

Still, the ‘Toppers were down just 21-7 near the end of the first half and found themselves in the Red Zone. A score would have cut the lead to two touchdowns with Science Hill set to receive the second-half kickoff, but LSU signee JaCoby Stephens went high in the air to make an interception in the end zone to end the threat.

The Hilltoppers fumbled the ball on their first possession of the second half, allowing Oakland to pull away. For the 11th time in 12 games this season, the mercy rule was in effect for the Patriots in the second half.

Lazarius Patterson led Oakland with 207 yards on 11 carries and two touchdowns. Science Hill’s bright spot was Adams, who rushed for 111 yards on 21 carries.

After starting the season 3-3, which included an 0-3 start in league play, Carter said he was proud of where his team ended up.

“They accomplished a whole lot,” Carter said. “I’m proud of the adversity they fought through all year. Yeah, we got outmanned today, but our kids fought. At one time, this thing could have gone the other way, and it didn’t.”