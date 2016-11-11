Homecoming game here for ETSU

“It’s definitely not a good feeling for everyone, the fans, players, and coaching staff,” Weigel said. “We need to do our job staying focused and preparing to play another good football team. We have to finish this year off the right way.”

The Bucs, who dropped last year’s homecoming contest to Emory & Henry, play host to Cumberland University on Saturday at 1 p.m. ETSU comes into the game with a 3-6 record. Cumberland, an NAIA school from Lebanon, Tennessee, is 5-5.

“Cumberland is a good, solid football team,” ETSU coach Carl Torbush said. “They have won four of their last six games. They enter their final game at 5-5, which tells you what they’re preaching — win this game and have a winning season.”

The Bucs tried to ruin Mercer’s homecoming last week, and almost pulled it off before falling 21-13. That close call will be the ETSU players’ memories as they take on a lower-division opponent.

“We need to be aware of it,” said Weigel, who leads the team and ranks fifth in the Southern Conference with 86 tackles. “We need to come out ready to play, be physical and make our plays.”

It’s been a full week of homecoming activities on campus, each and every one reminding the players why this game is so important.

“Homecoming is a special time,” Weigel said. “Former players will come back this week to see where we are, so that’s exciting to be able to play for the guys that played before us. That’s the most special part about this week.

“We will have a lot of family come in to watch the game, so it’ll be an exciting week around campus. There are a lot of things going on all week to add extra hype for this game, so going out there and making sure we perform well and get the win on Saturday is big.”

Torbush said he’ll try to establish the run on Saturday, and that will likely mean a heavy dose of Jajuan Stinson, who is over the 1,000 mark for his career. The sophomore has 449 yards this season after rushing for 586 as a freshman.

The Bucs are second in the SoCon in turnover margin at plus-seven, one behind leader The Citadel. ETSU has turned the ball over a conference-low eight times. Quarterback Austin Herink has thrown the fewest interceptions (four) among SoCon starters with at least 200 attempts.

Bucs linebacker Austin Gatewood is tied for the SoCon lead with three fumbles caused.

Cumbarland will likely come at the Bucs with two quarterbacks. Justin Snyder, a red-shirt senior, starred at Science Hill High School and will be playing his final collegiate game on his high school field. He’s expected to share time with sophomore Dezmon Huntley.

The Phoenix average 444 yards and 29.1 points per game on offense.

Cumberland has 27 quarterback sacks, and Justus Dauscha, a 211-pound senior defensive lineman has 11 of them.

“That’s a major concern,” Torbush said. “It’s something that we have to do a good job of. We need to make sure that Austin has a chance to throw the football and give him a chance to sit back in the pocket.”

Senior linebacker Nathan Jernigan was the Mid-South Conference defensive player of the year last season and and has 105 tackles this year.

“They have some good athletes who can make plays,” Torbush said. “What we have to do is make sure that we focus on what we’re capable of doing. The thing we always talk about, play as well as we can play. We need to improve from last week. We need to show improvement these last two games of the season.”

After Saturday’s game, the Bucs close the season Nov. 19 with a home game against Samford.