Austin-East wins shootout with Hampton to advance

The Bulldogs ended the Roadrunners' season last year, winning 38-28 in the second round of the Class 2A state playoffs.

But the tables turned Friday, as host Austin-East (11-1) rushed past Hampton (10-2) in a high-scoring affair, 74-50, to push the Roadrunners into the state quarterfinals for the first time since 2011.

“They beat us (last season),” Phillips said. “How sweet is it to play the same team that put you out last year? They beat you at their place, and now they come to your place trying to beat you again. Yeah, we talked about it. I think we talked about it almost all year. We told them nothing else matters until you get to this game again.”

