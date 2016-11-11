Cyclones slam door on CAK

And who could have expected it to be this decisive?

Corey Russell had a stunning 403 all-everything yards and the Cyclones earned their first-ever win over Christian Academy of Knoxville, a 45-13 whipping in the second round of the TSSAA Class 3A playoffs Friday night at Citizens Bank Stadium.

With their 11th straight victory, the Cyclones (11-1) earned a spot in next week's quarterfinals against perennial state championship contender Alcoa. The Cyclones will travel to take on the Tornadoes (11-1).

"This is the best feeling in the world," said Elizabethton head coach Shawn Witten. "The credit goes to these kids. They've worked tremendously hard. For 365 days, we've thought about this. It's probably one of the biggest wins in school history. We got the monkey off our back, and knocked the door down. We've got a special group and a special team."

CAK ended Elizabethton's season in last year's second-round contest. This time it was 31-3 at halftime.

Russell carried the ball 21 times for 148 yards, including a stadium-thumping 58-yard touchdown dash to put the Cyclones up 24-3 in the second quarter. He also connected on 9 of 15 passes for 96 yards, including a beautifully thrown 20-yard fade to the pylon that Conner Johnson toe-tapped into a touchdown early in the fourth quarter.

There was more. Russell had 64 yards in kick returns, and also authored a heart-pounding 95-yard gallop after an interception at the Cyclones' 3-yard line in the final minute of the first half. Russell scored on a 1-yard run with 19 seconds to go, one of three rushing touchdowns in the game for the sophomore.

Yeah, sophomore.

Russell didn't have to make a speech after the game. He stood beside lineman Chandlor Mullins, who assessed his teammate's performance.

"He's always selfless," said Mullins. "We just opened up holes, got bigger splits, and fired off the ball. And we know he's going to make plays. He's just that kind of kid. We just give him the ball, and let him do special things with it."

It certainly was not a one-man show. This Cyclones' victory was built in every phase of the game. The offensive line was crushingly dominant, the defensive line and linebackers stoned CAK's rushing attack to the tune of 64 yards on 31 attempts, and the secondary picked off three passes and forced CAK into more incomplete passes (16) than completions (14). The kick coverage was consistent and tough, and Jaxton Holly not only drilled all six of his extra-point attempts through the uprights, he drove a 26-yard field goal between the pipes.

The game plan showed up as carefully crafted on both sides of the ball, and the coaching revealed itself throughout the contest.

Jacob Turner rushed for 122 yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries, and also came up with an interception of defense.

"Jacob has persevered," said Witten. "We moved him to receiver, and now he's back at running back."

Turner was also helped by the play of the offensive line, which Witten called the key to the game.

"(CAK) was loading the box, but we pushed ourselves through," said Witten. "Big night for Coach (Jeff) Pierce. Those lineman don't get a lot of credit, and they're the most deserving guys of the bunch."

For CAK, which finished 9-3, quarterback West Shuler finished 9 of 15 passing for 181 yards despite missing much of the first half with an injury. Receiver Bill Bower had five catches for 146 yards.