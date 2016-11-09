ETSU to open new stadium against Limestone

Limestone College will be the opponent for when the Bucs open their new stadium next season, it was announced Wednesday.

“It will be another historic day for our program as we open the new stadium,” ETSU head coach Carl Torbush said.

ETSU will play host to Limestone on Saturday, Sept. 2 at 7 p.m.

After playing its first two seasons at Science Hill’s Kermit Tipton Stadium, Torbush is looking forward to being on-campus.

“This first game will develop many traditions that will be used for years to come — from the BucWalk to certain pre- and post-game rituals,” Torbush said.

Limestone is a Division II school in Gafney, S.C., and played its first season of football in 2014. The Saints, who are coached by eight-year NFL veteran Mike Furrey, are in the third year of a four-year scheduling alliance with the South Atlantic Conference. Limestone won two games in its first two seasons and is 5-5 this year.

“Limestone is in its third year of football, so this is a great opportunity to play a team that’s on a similar path as our program,” Torbush said.

ETSU’s full 2017 schedule will be released at a later date. The Bucs’ home conference games will include The Citadel, Mercer, Wofford and VMI.