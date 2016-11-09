ETSU's Powell coming into his own

Powell, a sophomore wide receiver from Clinton, is coming off the best game of his college career, catching eight passes for 143 yards and a touchdown in the Bucs’ 21-13 loss to Mercer on Saturday. It was the kind of performance ETSU coach Carl Torbush envisioned from Powell when he signed with the Bucs.

“I am proud of Drake for what he has been able to do,” Torbush said. “He has been banged up a bit and he’s now getting healthy. He’s only a sophomore so we are excited for what he can do for us in the future. He’s going to have a great career here at ETSU.

“The thing I am most proud about him is he’s one of the guys we started trying to build the program around when we signed him.”

Powell put up some formidable numbers at Clinton High School. He caught 94 passes for 1,028 yards and 15 touchdowns during the 2013 season, his senior year. The Naval Academy, Austin Peay and Tennessee Tech showed interest.

When Powell got to ETSU, he had the look of a “go-to” type of receiver. He played the part at times, but nagging injuries slowed him and eventually cost him the final three games of his red-shirt freshman season. He still finished third on the team with 22 receptions.

Now, after his best game in college, the 6-foot-2, 198-pound speedster is starting to put together some statistics. He’s second on the Bucs with 22 receptions — only Dalton Ponchillia (23) has more. Powell’s 316 receiving yards are tops on the team.

Powell made the biggest play of his career in the Mercer game. He put a move on the cornerback and turned up field. As the defender bit, Bucs quarterback Austin Herink lofted a pass up the left sideline.

Powell caught it in stride for a 69-yard touchdown, his first collegiate score.

“It was a combination of everything working together like a big puzzle,” Powell said. “It started with the line. The big play started with them, just like every other play does. Then Austin delivered a perfect ball. He got it to me quick when I got out of my break and the rest was history from there.”

Powell said he spent a lot of time setting up the defense for his move, and once he turned upfield, he was all alone.

“I ran 500 hitches, but as soon as I came out of it, I stopped at five yards and I acted like I was about to turn around,” Powell said. “He was coming and I just came out of it. He tried to collision me a little bit, but luckily I dodged it, caught the ball and ran in.”

The key to the big play was the time Herink had to throw. The play took a while to develop, and had Herink been rushed as he often is, it would not have come off as planned.

“If you look at our game, when Austin has time to throw on rhythm and our receivers have time to get open, we throw and catch very well,” Torbush said. “Most of the miscues that happen are when we don’t get off the line of scrimmage on a route. By the time the route opens up, there’s already pressure in Austin’s face, and then he’s not able to throw on rhythm.

“After a while, if that continues to happen, the quarterback gets a little shaken. Austin doesn’t get shaken very often — or at least he doesn’t show it — but still, if you know that you’ve got time to throw, and you can set, throw, and catch, then you’re going to be pretty successful.”

After Powell caught the bomb, he found himself getting open more often as the threat of the long ball has been planted into the Mercer defenders’ minds.

“They respected the big home run ball a lot more,” Powell said.

Powell and the Bucs return to action on Saturday when they play host to Cumberland University in the homecoming game. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. at Kermit Tipton Stadium.