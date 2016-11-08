It's homecoming week, too, for Cumberland's Snyder

Justin Snyder, a quarterback for Cumberland University and a former Science Hill High School star, will be playing the final game of his college career on Saturday when ETSU plays host to the Phoenix.

And he'll be doing it on the same field where he played in high school.

"It's a blessing," Snyder said Tuesday. "To play my last game in college there is pretty cool."

Snyder figured his last game at Kermit Tipton was the FCA All-Star Game in 2011. That game came after the three-year starter had completed a high school career in which he was the Big Seven Conference's offensive player of the year.

"I always thought it was cool that I played an all-star game as my last game at my school's stadium," he said.

As it turns out, that wasn't his last game on the familiar turf in a stadium that was built when he was a junior.

Fast forward five years. When Cumberland's schedule came out, Snyder had to look twice.

"Ever since I saw it on the schedule, I've been looking forward to it," he said.

Snyder, a red-shirt senior, has started four of Cumberland's 10 games, completing 58 percent of his passes for 1,149 yards, seven touchdowns and two interceptions. He's also rushed for 279 yards and five touchdowns while splitting time with sophomore Dezmon Huntley.

Those statistics mean nothing to Snyder, who insists "I haven't looked at them. I don't even know what they are."

The only numbers that mean anything to Snyder are 5-5. That's the Phoenix's win-loss record.

"It hasn't gone how we planned," Snyder said. "We've played some good football. We've been close in all the games. Eight of our 10 games were decided on the last possession.

"We've been in them all. I'm still having fun and enjoying it. That's all that matters."

Cumberland's offense has been prolific at times this season. The Phoenix average 444 yards per game in total offense and have been over 500 several times.

Snyder graduated from Science Hill two years before ETSU announced it was bringing back football, so even thinking about playing for his hometown university wasn't an option at the time.

"A lot of people have asked me why I didn't go to ETSU," he said. "They didn't have anything. That was a while ago."

Cumberland, an NAIA school, was picked as ETSU's homecoming opponent likely because the Bucs would have a better chance to win against a lower-tier program. They lost to Division III Emory & Henry in last year's homecoming game.

"We know it's their homecoming, but we don't want to lose," Snyder said. "We're going down there with all expectations to win. It'll be a good, physical football game."

Snyder will have plenty of friends and family in the stands to see him end his career, and he'd like nothing better than to do it with a victory.

"To walk out of there with a win and say I got to play my last college game at my high school field and beat the hometown team," he says, "that would be a pretty good story."