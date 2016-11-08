Bills coach Rex Ryan responds to Pete Carroll, as well as fan's sexist taunt

Ryan rallied to the defense of Smith, the NFL’s first full-time female assistant, who was the target of a sexist taunt.

Rochester’s WROC-TV filmed a male fan yelling “Waitress!” at Smith and asking her to get him a soda.

Ryan called what the fan yelled as being “ridiculous” and “classless.”

The coach also responded sarcastically when informed Carroll was unhappy the Bills coach called Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman “an ass.” Speaking on a conference call Tuesday, Ryan joked he forgot to check with Carroll first about what his appropriate response should’ve been.

Sherman caused a stir after making a play on the Bills sideline by exchanging words with Ryan in the second half of Buffalo’s 31-25 loss on Monday night.