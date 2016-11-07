Bucs look for better homecoming result

A week after trying to ruin Mercer's homecoming — and almost pulling it off — the Bucs will try to avoid the embarrassment of another homecoming loss on Saturday when Cumberland University comes to town. Kickoff for ETSU's homecoming game is 1 p.m. at Kermit Tipton Stadium.

"The worst feeling in the the world is to lose your homecoming game because it's not a very good feeling after the game, not only for yourself but for your family and fans," ETSU coach Carl Torbush said Monday during his weekly news conference. "So we make sure we understand what that's all about.

"There's going be a lot of people coming back this week that normally don't come back. It's their one week to be back."

The Bucs learned how bad that feeling can be last year when they lost to Emory & Henry in their homecoming game.

It will be ETSU's final non-conference game of the season. The Bucs come into the game 3-6, and a win Saturday would double the victory total from last year, the school's first season back in football after a 12-year absence.

The Bucs are coming off a 21-13 loss to Mercer. After taking a lead into the fourth quarter, they gave up two touchdown passes to fall behind. ETSU had a chance to tie the game on its final drive with a touchdown and two-point conversion, but stalled at the Mercer 32-year line in the closing seconds when a pass near the goal line was deflected and intercepted.

"We played with a lot of excitement," Torbush said. "We played with a lot of enthusiasm. We played with a great physicality and played very, very hard. It was a heart-breaking defeat. It was a game we felt like going in we had a chance to compete in and win.

"I feel good about where we are, especially after that game. We didn't always play quite as smart as I wanted us to or make all the plays we wanted to make, but that's part of football. It's not going to be a perfect game."

Cumberland, an NAIA school from Lebanon, Tennessee, brings a 5-5 record into the contest. The Phoenix average 444 yards per game on offense.

Former Science Hill player Justin Snyder is one of two quarterbacks Cumberland uses. The 5-foot-9, 191-pound red-shirt senior has started four of the team's 10 games and has thrown for 1,149 yards with seven touchdowns and two interceptions.

Cumberland also has former ETSU defensive back Terry Tiller on its roster. He has an interception this season.

"They're in a division lower than we are, but that doesn't make any difference," Torbush said. "They've got good athletes. What we've got to do is go out and take care of business.

"We have to worry about us. We need to tackle well. We need to be physical. We need to make plays on balls in the air and we need to stop their rushing attack. If we do that. we'll be OK."

After this week's game, ETSU will take on Southern Conference foe Samford to finish the season. That game is scheduled for Nov. 19 at Kermit Tipton Stadium, the Bucs' last game in their temporary home before they move into their new stadium on campus.

"We want to move from Mercer to Cumberland to Samford and make sure when this season's over with, we feel good about where we are, where we're headed," Torbush said. "We'd like to go out with a two-game winning streak and the only way to do that is to win this week."