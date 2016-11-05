Bucs can't stop Bears' rally

John Russ threw two touchdown passes in the fourth quarter as Mercer rallied past the Bucs, 21-13, in a Southern Conference game Saturday at Five Star Stadium.

Mercer had beaten ETSU 52-0 a year earlier on the same field.

"Oh man, it's so fun to be in a game and compete with a great opponent like Mercer," ETSU quarterback Austin Herink said. "But the losses don't feel any easier. Maybe they feel worse."

ETSU led 13-7 after three quarters before Russ connected with Marquise Irvin and Chandler Curtis on scoring plays.

After Curtis' 4-yard touchdown catch put the Bears up 21-13, the Bucs got the ball back twice in the final five minutes.

They took over for the final time with 2:17 left, needing to go 90 yards and get a two-point conversion to force overtime.

They made it down to the Mercer 32-yard line when their hopes ended on a wild play. Herink, who passed for 267 yards, lofted a pass toward the end zone with 16 seconds left. The ball was intended for Kobe Kelly but was tipped into the air by the defense.

Three Mercer defensive backs jumped, and Eric Jackson came down with the decisive interception at the 1-yard line.

"It was crazy," Jackson said of the first interception of his career. "It was just a great time in the game. We knew it was going to come down to four quarters because that’s how every game in the SoCon is. The ball was tipped and our defense made a play. It was just amazing."

In the end, the Bucs had no answer for Russ. The senior, making his 44th consecutive start, passed for 172 yards and ran for 91 more. Several of his runs were critical third-down conversions and he threw three touchdown passes.

"We should have stopped him, but you have to give him credit," ETSU coach Carl Torbush said. "You're talking about a guy who's been there the whole time they've had football. He knows how to win. He knows how to keep them in the ballgame. I think he did that."

ETSU out-gained Mercer 372-367 in total yardage.

"I thought we moved the ball great," said Herink, who completed 25 of 37 passes. "I told somebody at halftime there's an invisible wall on the goal line and we just can't get through it. Whenever we get through it, it's going to keep coming."

ETS fell to 3-6 overall, 1-6 in the SoCon. Mercer improved to 4-3, 3-3.

"We played a heck of a game," said Bucs' wide receiver Drake Powell, who caught eight passes for 143 yards and a touchdown. "Everybody played their butts off. Everybody knew it was going to be a dogfight. We just came up a little bit short."

The Bucs held their own in the first half, allowing only a 10-yard touchdown pass from Russ to Robert Brown. The score came on a blown coverage as Brown found himself alone near the goal line and scored easily.

ETSU worked the ball down to the Bears' 1-yard line late in the second quarter. Facing a fourth-down play, Torbush chose to attempt a 19-yard field goal instead of trying to tie the game.

JJ Jerman then missed the kick, leaving ETSU down 7-0 at halftime.

Mercer out-gained the Bucs 165-146 in the first 30 minutes, but ETSU held an advantage of almost four minutes in possession.

ETSU finally got on the board in the third quarter on a 33-yard field goal by Jerman. The score was set up by former Mercer receiver Dalton Ponchillia's 26-yard catch of a pass from Herink.

The Bucs had the ball thanks to Chris Bouyer's recovery of a fumble as Mercer faced a third down in ETSU territory.

After ETSU forced Mercer to punt on the next possession, Herink struck again when he found Powell sprinting up the left sideline.

With the line providing Herink enough time to let Powell get behind the defense, he delivered a strike. Powell hauled it in without breaking stride and completed the 69-yard scoring play, giving the Bucs a 10-7 advantage.

It was Powell's first collegiate touchdown and ETSU's longest pass play since football was brought back last year. It was also the first time the Bucs have led in a conference game since Sept. 17, when they beat Western Carolina.

After Powell's touchdown, the Mercer defense began to play off of him a bit, allowing him to have a big game.

"We really need to get him going, and we have," Herink said. "He played great today. When you see someone get hot like that, you want to feed them the ball."

On ETSU's next possession, Chad Pritchard caught a short pass and fumbled while fighting for yardage. Offensive tackle Alex Rios, back after missing last week's game with leg injuries, managed to recover deep in the backfield. The Bucs lost six yards on the play, but they kept the ball.

The drive continued, and eight plays later, Jerman connected on a 32-yard field goal for a 13-7 lead.

The Bears regained the lead with 13:16 left in the fourth quarter when Irvin caught a 33-yard touchdown pass from Russ. ETSU cornerback Tavian Lott was step-for-step with Irvin and seemed to have good position, but didn't turn around in time to make a play on the ball in the end zone.

"They made a couple of real good catches where we were in great position to make plays, but we just didn't make them," Torbush said.

With 5:00 left, the Bears added to their lead when Curtis caught a 4-yard touchdown pass from Russ.

When the Bucs got the ball back for the final time, they embarked on a drive that got them into position to go for the tie. Herink completed six passes as they moved 48 yards with only one timeout.

"I was proud of the clock management," Torbush said. "I thought our kids played extremely hard."

Notes: ETSU receiver Vincent Lowe missed his second consecutive game on Saturday. Lowe was hit in the head during the Bucs' win over West Virginia Wesleyan and hasn't played since. He might be able to return next week. ...

Safety Ryan Powers led the Bucs with 12 tackles. Linebackers Trey Quillin and Dylan Weigel added 11 apiece. ...

The announced attendance was 10,913. ...

The Bucs play their final two games of the season at home, Nov. 12 against Cumberland and Nov. 19 against Samford. The Cumberland game is part of ETSU's homecoming weekend.