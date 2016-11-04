'Toppers shoot down Stars in first round of playoffs

The fourth-seeded Hilltoppers used three huge offensive plays in the first quarter to jump out to a 21-0 lead before scoring a pair of defensive touchdowns in the second quarter to sprint away with a 48-0 victory over the fifth-seeded Siegel Stars in the first round of the TSSAA Class 6A playoffs. The Hilltoppers will now travel to face Murfreesboro Oakland in the next round. Oakland beat William Blount 63-0 on Friday.

Siegel went three-and-out on its first three possessions, and by the time the Stars finally picked up a first down, they were already down by three touchdowns. Siegel coach Greg Wyant wouldn’t use the four-hour bus ride as an excuse, but the Stars certainly didn’t hit the ground running when they stepped off their motor coaches and into Kermit Tipton Stadium.

“Our football team did not show up tonight,” Wyant said. “That’s not the team that’s played the last three or four weeks for us. They got on us in a hurry and we couldn’t get them off of us. Credit to them. They’re a good football team.”

Science Hill got things started when Jaylan Adams sprinted 42 yards for a touchdown on a fourth-down play. Adams then hit Colby Martin with a 52-yards scoring strike before handing the ball to Ahmik Watterson on the first play of the next drive and watching as Watterson ran 82 yards for a TD to put Science Hill up 21-0.

The defense also came out playing at a high level for Science Hill, bottling up Siegel’s run game from the get-go before scoring a pair of touchdowns in the second quarter. Denzel Medina returned a fumble 65 yards for a score and Cameron Hill took an interception back 33 yards for a TD to put the Hilltoppers up 41-0 before halftime.

“We played really sharp at first, especially on defense,” said Science Hill coach Stacy Carter. “And a lot of the balls started bouncing our way. It was one of those games — we made some good plays, and we had some good breaks go our way also.”

Nakiya Smith did an excellent job on both sides of the ball for Science Hill, gumming up Siegel’s run game on defense and making some key blocks and receptions on offense. Smith said the Hilltoppers took a business-like approach into the game despite Siegel’s 3-7 record, and that mindset paid off.

“We had the mentality that no matter what their record is, we’re coming out here to get a W,” Smith said. “We came out here thinking we’ve got to do what we’ve got to do to get to the next round.”

Science Hill played its first game without running back Canaan Mackie, who is expected to miss the remainder of the postseason after suffering an injury in Science Hill’s win over Dobyns-Bennett. Watterson picked up some of the slack on Friday, rushing for 141 yards on 12 carries with a TD.

Adams continued his hot play at quarterback to help the ’Toppers move to 8-3 on the season. The junior rushed for 102 yards and passed for 101 and accounted for three touchdowns — two on the ground and one through the air.

Offensively, Science Hill outgained Siegel 417-155. The bus long bus trip Siegel endured on Friday will now be a hurdle the Hilltoppers must overcome as they make the trek to Murfreesboro.

Carter said the Hilltoppers have fared pretty well after long trips before and expects his team to be ready to play next Friday.

“We’ve really traveled well and played well,” Carter said. “Sometimes it can affect you if you let it affect you. Hopefully we’ll be ready to go, but we’re not going to change a whole lot. We’ve got this routine down.”