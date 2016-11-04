logo
High School Football

Halls, Harbin fend off Daniel Boone

Bill Howard, Knoxville News Sentinel • Updated Nov 4, 2016 at 11:54 PM

It was the Caden Harbin aerial show Friday night, and as a result, the Halls High School football team is moving on in the 5A state playoffs.

Harbin, the Red Devils’ versatile senior quarterback, completed 16 of 32 passes for 258 yards and six touchdowns as Halls scored the final 21 points to pull away from Daniel Boone 42-21 at Dink Adams Field.

Matthew Runge Gold hauled in four of Harbin’s scoring tosses, while JT Freels caught the other two.

“We played a good football team and they’re very well-coached,” said Devils’ coach Jerrid Overton. “Any time you beat a quality team in the playoffs, you’re happy about it.”

Continue reading at KnoxvilleNewsSentinel.com.

