ETSU hopes to ruin Mercer's homecoming

Ponchillia, a receiver for the East Tennessee State University football team, began his career at Mercer and still has some friends on the team. But he made it clear this week that he’d like nothing better than to ruin the Bears’ homecoming celebration.

“I think it’s always exciting going into another team’s homecoming game and have the opportunity to spoil it,” Ponchillia said. “I would say everyone on the team would be excited to go and ruin Mercer’s homecoming.”

For the record, Mercer has lost its last two homecoming games, falling to VMI last year and The Citadel in 2014.

ETSU and the Bears meet Saturday at Five Star Stadium in Macon, Georgia. That was the site of Mercer’s 52-0 victory over ETSU last year, one the Bucs remember well.

Even though he played for the Bears for one season, Ponchillia says he’s trying to treat Saturday as just another game.

“It will be exciting to see some old friends, but I think as a team, we’re very excited to go back down there and show the improvement we’ve made from last year,” Ponchillia said. “Personally, I don’t want to treat this game differently than any other because I don’t want to let emotions get in the way of my play.”

The Bears come in 4-4 overall, 2-3 in the Southern Conference. The Bucs haven’t won a league game since the Sept. 17 victory over Western Carolina and are 3-5, 1-5. Kickoff is scheduled for 3 p.m.

Mercer is in its fourth year of football after the school took a 72-year hiatus from the sport.

“Mercer is one of the teams that we modeled our program around a little bit as far as starting things up,” ETSU coach Carl Torbush said. “They have great facilities and an excellent fan base. They do an excellent job filling up their stadium on Saturdays.”

The Bears average 11,520, fans at their home games.

Mercer coach Bobby Lamb, a former longtime coach at Furman, says his team won’t overlook the Bucs despite their record and recent struggles against SoCon teams.

“I’m kind of old school when it comes to that in football,” Lamb said. “I don’t believe in overlooking teams because in the game of football, unlike any other sport, you’ve only got 11 opportunities. You train all year long for 11 opportunities. There’s no excuses for us to not come out and play well. We have every intention of getting this football team ready to play well here at 3 p.m. on Saturday.”

John Russ, Mercer’s quarterback, will be making his 44th consecutive start. Russ has thrown for 14 touchdowns and has been intercepted six times. He’s fourth in the SoCon in total offense.

Russ has thrown for 75 touchdowns in his career while rushing for 30 more.

“He’s been there since the very beginning of this program,” Torbush said. “He’s a very experienced quarterback and he understands the game. He’s a guy that we’re going to need to slow down to have a chance to win.”

Wide receiver Marquise Irvin will certainly have the attention of the Bucs’ secondary after his 12-reception, 126-yard performance last week against Wofford. Both of those numbers were single-game school records.

“This will be a great opportunity to see where we are,” Torbush said. “It will be a good challenge for our football team. The thing I’m excited for, and I think our players are excited, is to see the improvement we have made from last year to this year.”