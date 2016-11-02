Bucs get a look at their future home

Carter, ETSU’s senior associate athletic director, gave the team a brief tour of the stadium, which has been under construction for almost a year. The Bucs are scheduled to open the 2017 season at the facility on Sept. 2.

“Everybody’s going to really enjoy this place,” Carter said. “I don’t know that anything’s ever been done perfect, but there’s certainly been a lot of effort into this thing and consultations with a lot of really good people who really know their game. A lot of people have taken a lot of care and put a lot of love into this place.”

As Carter talked to the players about the stadium, he pointed out some of the niceties of the facility that will have 7,000 seats at first with plans to expand. Counting a grassy hill in one of the end zones, capacity will be around 10,000 when it opens.

Last November, during homecoming week, ground was broken for the stadium. A bonfire was held where the 50-yard line will be. Now, it’s a construction site, and perfect weather to this point has put the project a little ahead of schedule.

ETSU officials want to be done by mid-August so they can fine-tune the facility before it actually opens.

“It’s amazing what a year can do,” Carter said. “With the help of so many donors and fans, students and everybody … Without a team effort, this doesn’t happen. I thought it was appropriate to talk about that because our team is growing every week just like the stadium.”

That parallel has been striking. The Bucs practice each day right next to the construction site, both projects building toward what the school hopes will be a successful future.

As the players gazed over the construction site, you could tell their thoughts were turning toward next September. They have three games left this season, two at Science Hill High School’s Kermit Tipton Stadium. After that, they’ll finally have a home to call their own.

“It’s unbelievable,” Bucs linebacker Trey Quillen said. “I came in the fall of 2014 and it’s just amazing to see how much this program has progressed. It’s beautiful seeing this and I just can’t wait to see the finished product.

“Each year we’re getting better and everything’s getting better around us. It’s really great to see this program grow and I’m really proud to be a part of it.”

The field will be one of the final pieces of the puzzle. There was some speculation that the playing surface used for the two games at Bristol Motor Speedway might be installed at ETSU’s stadium. Carter wouldn’t address that on Wednesday, but he did say that the school recently acquired the lockers from those games and they’ll be installed in the new fieldhouse.

BurWil Construction is building the stadium, which will cost up to $25 million by the time it is completed.

“Everybody that’s had anything to do with this, what a great place to be proud of,” ETSU head coach Carl Torbush said. “I’ve snuck through that fence twice. One time I got caught and thought they were going to put me in jail, but they didn’t. I had a chance to go there and basically see. What a wonderful place this is going to be.”