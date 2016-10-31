Butch Jones confirms: Tennessee RB Jalen Hurd is transferring

Junior running back Jalen Hurd is transferring from the program, Tennessee coach Butch Jones said during a news conference on Monday afternoon.

Hurd rushed for 16 yards on eight carries in the first half of Tennessee’s loss to South Carolina on Saturday night and did not play in the second half. The 6-foot-4, 240-pound Hendersonville native missed the Texas A&M game earlier in the season with an undisclosed injury.

“I met with Jalen Hurd this morning and we had a conversation and I have a great relationship with Jalen. He has informed me he intends to transfer and I support him on that,” Jones said. “I am very, very thankful for everything he has done for our football program.”

More on Hurd’s transfer from our partners at the Knoxville News Sentinel.