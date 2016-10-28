Hilltoppers make it five in a row against D-B

Adams rushed for 297 yards and six touchdowns on 18 carries and threw for 132 yards and another score to lead the Hilltoppers to a 56-35 victory over the Indians to extend Science Hill’s win streak over D-B to five. The Hilltoppers (7-3, 4-3) will open the playoffs at home next week against Cookeville, while the Tribe (5-5, 3-4) travels to Smyrna.

“We’ve seen it building for the last couple weeks,” said Science Hill coach Stacy Carter. “He’s really kind of come into his own. We’ve had a lot of good 11s here, and he looked like Malik McGue running around there. He’s getting better every game.”

For Science Hill, the win was a total team effort, but Adams was the X-factor. After D-B briefly grabbed a 21-14 lead in the second quarter, Adams took off on a 76-yard TD run to tie the game up. He capped the next drive off with a 2-yard TD run to put the Hilltoppers up 28-21 with 1:13 remaining in the first half and Science Hill never looked back.

Bedeviling the Tribe is an Adams family tradition. Jaylan’s father Gary “Shorty” Adams carved up the Indians to the tune of 221 yards on 41 carries in a win back in 1988 while Jaylan’s older brother Addison was a running back on the Science Hill team that broke a 19-game losing streak to D-B back in 2013.

But Jaylan Adams took it to a new level as the second half wore on, weaving together scoring runs of 52, 66 and 7 yards to help the Hilltoppers build a four-touchdown lead with 6:59 left in the fourth quarter.

“Seeing daylight, when I seen it, I thought I could take off and show what I could do,” Adams said. “It’s been great with my dad winning it and my brother winning it. Now I get to win it as a starter.”

Early on, it looked like the 95th installment of the rivalry would be a slugfest down to the final horn. The Tribe ran the ball at will on their first scoring drive before Science Hill finally got a stop when Tyrique Price snagged an interception. But after taking a 21-14 lead on a 14-yard TD pass from Cole Maupin to Matt Diminick with 5:44 remaining in the first half, the Indians struggled to get their offense back on track. Science Hill reeled off the next 28 point to build a 42-21 lead on a 12-yard TD run by Canaan Mackie with 5:11 remaining in the third quarter.

Carter credited an adjustment by defensive coordinator Ralph Nelson for finally gumming up D-B’s read-option attack.

“Coach Nelson changed into more of a 3-4 look,” Carter said. “I think that really helped just putting a nose man in there. The old 3-4 we’ve been running, we’ve kind of morphed into a four-man front.”

During the 28-point rally that swung the game in Science Hill’s favor, Colby Martin also came up huge with an interception in the Red Zone to stall a promising D-B drive. In addition to cleanly fielding a pair of onside kick attempts, the Hilltoppers got a huge fumble recovery by Avery Conkin in the fourth quarter to help preserve the victory.

Maupin had a great effort for D-B, rushing for 129 yards on 20 carries and throwing for 159 yards and two TDs, both to Diminick.

“I can’t say enough about how Maupin ran the football, either,” Carter said. “What a tough kid.”