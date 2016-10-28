Second straight Region 1-3A title bittersweet for Cyclones

Elizabethton wrapped up its second straight Region 1-3A football championship Friday night, but may have lost quarterback Carter Everett to a season-ending injury. The 50-13 win didn't carry quite as much enthusiasm as it would have with a healthy finish.

"It's just so disappointing," said Cyclones' head coach Shawn Witten, whose team won its ninth straight game. "It puts a sour taste on the championship, especially with the way we came out and played with so much energy. We will see how it goes over the weekend, but Carter is a big part of our offense."

The Cyclones finished 7-0 in league play and are 9-1 heading into next week's Class 3A playoff game at home against McMinn Central.

Everett, who has thrown for over 1,600 yards on the season with 21 touchdowns and only three interceptions, apparently injured his shoulder at the end of a long run midway through the third quarter. The sophomore finished 7 of 14 passing for 140 yards and a score while also rushing six times for 68 yards and two touchdowns.

The Cyclones dominated the game in the first half, scoring the first 36 points of the contest. However, a late penalty-aided drive got Northview on the board just before halftime. Twice in the game, Northview scored quickly after being faced with the mercy-rule situation.

Corey Russell had a big game once for the Cyclones. The sophomore rushed for 77 yards, passed for 30 yards, caught two passes for 64 yards, scored three touchdowns, and had 47 return yards.

Another bright spot for the Cyclones was the defense. Despite missing standout defensive linemen Johnny Ray Woodby and Cameron Coleman, the Elizabethton defense was dominant for most of the first half.

"We definitely took two big losses with Johnny and Cameron out," said defensive end Alex Norwood. "But we had guys step up. We went out and showed out. We did a lot better than I thought we were going to do. We came out and shut them down for a bit."

The Cyclones held Northview standout Justin Howard, who was averaging well over 200 yards of offense per game, to 87 yards passing and 24 rushing.

Also, the offensive line was once again strong and solid. Line coach Jeff Pierce said mixing and matching throughout the year has come to fruition.

"About three or four weeks ago, we settled into to what we thought was a good package," said Pierce. "I think that's where the consistency started to come. We started to score more points, and we've been able to run and pass more effectively. The key was just finding the right combination."

The Cyclones rushed for 252 yards and passed for 177. They outgained the Cougars, 429-241.

Elizabethton found the end zone on its first drive of the game. Russell finished it off from three yards out. Everett powered in from two yards out later in the first quarter to make it 14-0.

Early in the second quarter, Russell pounded in again. This time it was from five yards out for a 21-0 advantage.

Then the Cyclones hit the Cougars with a big play. Russell caught a short pass, and raced 50 yards for the score and a 28-0 edge.

Jacob Turner got into the mix, surging through the defense for a six-yard score. The 2-point conversion pass from Russell to Norwood made it 36-0.

Northview scored right before halftime with Howard punching it in from three yards out.

The Cyclones struck quickly to start the third quarter as Everett muscled into the end zone, dragging would-be tacklers for an eight-yard score to make it 43-7.

Howard answered with a 7-yard touchdown run, but Elizabethon's Evan Sewell got into the act in the third quarter, scoring from four yards out to make it 50-13.

Late in the game, Tony Bledsoe scored from a yard out for the Cougars.

Elizabethton finished its two-year run in Region 1-3A with a 14-0 mark. The Cyclones will be moving to Class 4A in 2017.