Bucs have been good, bad against the option

The Bucs began the season by stopping Kennesaw State’s option to the tune of 1.6 yards per carry in an overtime victory. That performance looks even better now that the Owls have the fifth-best rushing attack in the Football Championship Subdivision.

Then came Wofford, and the Terriers ran all over ETSU, gaining 350 yards on the ground.

ETSU plays at The Citadel, ranked fifth in FCS, on Saturday in a Southern Conference game, and while the Bulldogs run an option attack as well, they might do it best. They lead all FCS teams in rushing at 353.7 yards per game.

“They’re an athletic team,” ETSU linebacker Dylan Weigel said. “They do everything right. They have a lot of explosive players on offense. They have good running backs and quarterbacks that execute well, and they don’t turn the ball over.

“For us on defense, we have to play physical and tackle well. We have to make sure we’re doing our assignments every play.”

Assignments are crucial against triple-options teams. One blown chore and it will turn into a big play.

“I think the biggest key is being physical,” Weigel said. “We need to hit and push them back to stop their offense. They have a lot of guys who can run the ball, so making sure we come out, hit them and be physical is a big emphasis this week.”

The Citadel comes into the game on a roll at 7-0 for the first time in program history. The Bulldogs have already beaten SoCon powers Chattanooga and Wofford and have the league title squarely in their sights.

The Bucs beat West Virginia Wesleyan to run their record to 3-4 overall. They’re 1-4 in the SoCon and still haven’t won a league game since the Sept. 17 win over Western Carolina, which has yet to win a conference game.

During the four-game losing streak, ETSU managed a mere 21 points, mostly against reserves. The Bucs managed to break out of that slump with 38 points against West Virginia Wesleyan, but those came against a Division II team.

“Our offense can’t play how we’ve been playing,” said ETSU tailback Jajuan Stinson, who is coming off a career-high 127-yards performance. “We are going to have to put up some points and try to move the ball to help the defense out because I know they’re facing a tough challenge also. Hopefully we can put up some points and have long drives on offense.”

Dominique Allen, The Citadel’s junior quarterback, has scored a rushing touchdown in three straight games. Senior running back Tyler Renew leads the team at 80.6 rushing yards per game and he has yet to be tackled behind the line of scrimmage on 134 attempts.

The Bulldogs don’t throw the ball often — just eight times a game — but when they do, it’s for big chunks of yardage. Five receivers have catches of 25 yards or more this season and the team averages almost 18 yards per completed pass.

The Citadel is the only FCS team not to have allowed a quarterback sack this season.

A crowd of more than 10,000 is expected at Johnson Hagood Stadium.

“We are getting ready to go into a hostile environment,” ETSU coach Carl Torbush said. “It’s going to be the loudest environment we have faced. I have no doubt that our players are going to step up to the challenge and play up to the best of their ability.”

The Bucs bring one very positive statistic into the game. They have scored every time they’ve gotten inside the opponents’ 20-yard line (14 touchdowns and four field goals). Yale and Souh Dakota are the only other teams with perfect red-zone efficiency.

“I know they are very young still, but the quarterback makes good decisions, very rarely turns it over and I know they’re about 100 percent in the red zone, so we have to keep them out of the red zone the best we can,” Citadel coach Brent Thompson said.