Boone beats Crockett to reclaim Musket

Freshman running back Charlie Cole rushed for 192 yards and two touchdowns Friday night as Daniel Boone beat David Crockett 14-10 to capture the 46th annual Musket Bowl, the big game between the county rivals.

In front of a packed house at Crockett, Boone (5-5) managed to re-take the musket, the symbolic trophy that goes to the winner of this game each year, and qualify for the Class 5A playoffs at the same time.

"Get that musket back where it belongs," Boone coach Jeremy Jenkins said as his team celebrated under a fireworks display.

Crockett (4-6) had qualified for the playoffs a week earlier, and it was trying to keep its rival from the postseason. It will be the first time Boone and Crockett have qualified for the playoffs in the same year.

Cole's yardage came on 31 carries and he went over the 1,000-yard mark for the season.

"I'm glad he's playing for us," Jenkins said. "He's gotten better each week. He took some punishment, but our kids played hard and made a lot of plays for us."

Boone leads the Musket Bowl series 33-13, but this one wasn't easy. The victory wasn't assured until the Trailblazers ran out the final 6:08 of the game after Crockett had cut its lead to 14-10.

"We knew the task at hand and we were playing a great football team," Crockett coach Jeremy Bosken said. "A tip of the hat to them. In my four years here, this was the most gritty, upfront game. Every single down they were getting after each other. It was a hard-nosed football game.

"You wish both teams could have won, but they played their tails off and we tip our hat to them. Our focus is on winning the first playoff game in David Crockett history."

Boone out-gained Crockett 341-233 in total offense. Thanks to Cole and 72 yards from quarterback Noah Shelton, the Trailblazers rushed for 296 yards.

TK Hill led the Pioneers with 98 yards on 15 carries. Crockett freshman quarterback Cade Larkin completed 9 of 18 passes for 131 yards and a touchdown.

A low-scoring first half was punctuated by a few big plays that led to points.

Crockett's Dylan Royston intercepted a pass at the 5-yard line and Hill's 43-yard burst got the Pioneers out from the shadow of their own goalpost.

When the 82-yard drive stalled, Isaac Stephens came on and squeaked a 30-yard field goal through the uprights for a 3-0 lead.

Boone got a 44-yard kickoff return from Easton Harrell to start its next drive with good field position. The drive was capped by a 1-yard touchdown run from Cole on a fourth-and-goal play.

That made it 7-3 and that's the way the half ended, thanks in part to two turnovers by each team that prevented them from moving the ball more.

Cole gave the Trailblazers a 14-3 lead on a 42-yard touchdown run with 5:11 left in the third quarter.

The first 104 yards of Cole's night came on runs up the middle. But once the 210-pound sprinter got the ball on the outside on his 23rd carry of the night, he turned the corner around the left side and out-sprinted everyone to the end zone.

"I definitely thank my line for opening holes and my quarterback for giving me plays to run with," Cole said. "The line gave me great pushes and holes to run with."

On Boone's next possession, Cole surpassed the 1,000-yard mark. He finished the regular season with 1,041.

The Pioneers finally got into the end zone with 6:08 left in the game when Larkin hit Justin Wade on a 12-yard bullet of a touchdown pass. That cut Boone's lead to 14-10.

Crockett's scoring drive was kept alive when Hill had a 14-yard run on fourth-and-one.

The Trailblazers took over on the 20-yard line after a touchback on the kickoff, and Cole helped them run out the clock, killing the final six minutes. He carried more than half of the Crockett defense for the final five yards of an 11-yard gain in the final minutes.

"It was just a great overall team win for our kids, one we can build on," Jenkins said.