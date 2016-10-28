Blue Devils clinch playoff spot with win over Longhorns

The Blue Devils used some early offense to punch their postseason pass with a 28-14 win over the Longhorns.

“We said it was going to be a battle,” said Unicoi County head coach Drew Rice. “We got guys hurt, guys out and we had young guys step up. At one point I think we were down 5 or 6 starters and to hold onto the lead it was huge. We’re just blessed to still be playing.”

The win sent Unicoi County to 5-5 and 4-3 in Region 1-3A. The first-round playoff foe will be perennial power Alcoa, which locked up Region 2-3A with a 45-0 win over CAK on Friday. Meanwhile the Longhorns finished at 4-6 and 3-4 in the league.

“I’m so proud of this bunch, they’ve been through a lot with four coaches in four years,” Rice said of the seniors going to the playoffs for the third time in the last four seasons. “For them to rally together, it is a true testament to them. I can’t thank these seniors enough.”

The Blue Devils grounded out an eight-play drive that covered 70 yards to get a 7-0 lead. Nick Fender chewed up 63 yards on the ground including the final 15 for the score. The next time Unicoi County had the ball it was the opposite as Kendrick Williams hit a running Michael Howell in stride down the sideline for a 67-yard touchdown pass.

A drive later, in the second quarter, the Blue Devils started on their own 5. On the third play Williams hit Howell on a screen pass that he took 83 yards for a score.

Williams went 8-for-15 through the air for 222 yards with Howell on the other end with four catches for 168 yards. Dylan Lewis had the other four catches and picked off a pair of Longhorn passes.

Johnson County cut into the margin on their next possession. Gage Hampton had runs of 8, 3 and 8 to close the march out for the score. The teams went into the halftime break with the 21-7 score in favor of the Blue Devils.

After a scoreless third quarter, Fender punched in an insurance score from the 2 with 8:38 left. Johnson County answered with a drive that ended on 1-yard run by Hampton for a score with 4:17 remaining.

Unicoi County was nearly balanced offensively. The Blue Devils churned out 177 rushing yards led by Fender’s 144 to go along with the 222 air yards.

Hampton finished with 38 rushing yards and another 79 receiving while Zach Eller had 117 all-purpose yards of his own. Eller had 81 yards on kickoff returns and 36 from punt returns.