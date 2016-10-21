Northview edges Blue Devils on last-minute score

The loss made the Blue Devils 3-3 in the region and set up a must-win playoff scenario next week. Unicoi County (4-5) plays Johnson County for the fourth postseason spot next week. Northview is in second place at 5-1, and 6-3 overall, before next week’s game against league-leading Elizabethton. Pigeon Forge holds third place at 4-2 and plays last-place Claiborne to end the season.

“That’s a tough one,” said Unicoi County head coach Drew Rice. “Up and down, up and down. I’m proud of these guys, they laid it all on the line and that’s what we ask them to do, play 48 minutes. We fell a little bit short and penalties killed us. That’s a good football team and we knew it.”

The game-winning drive started with 77 seconds left after Unicoi County’s Dylan Lewis punted the ball to the Cougars’ 41. Dakota Trent caught the ball and misplayed it, but the Blue Devils couldn't get the ball back. From there quarterback Justin Howard kept it for three runs that covered 19 yards and another 15 yards came on a face mask penalty.

Howard dropped back to find Haiden McGee from 25 yards out to score with 28 seconds on the clock, and Joe Grindstaff punched in the two-point conversion. On Unicoi County’s first play after the score Kendrick Williams’ pass was picked off by Trent to decide the game.

Unicoi County led 23-21 after a Christian Leon field goal from 28 yards out. That kick sailed through with 4:20 left in regulation. The teams traded the ball after that with Northview unable to score, and the Blue Devils unable to run out the final 2:55 out.

The Blue Devils had a chance to lead at halftime, but ran out of time. Northview lined up for a punt and the ball sailed into the end zone where McGee picked it up. He was able to get the ball back to the 3-yard line where Unicoi took over with no timeouts left. After a run, a spike attempt was declared the half’s final play.

“We got set, we snapped the ball and the side judge ran in waved his hands to stop the clock, but the referee said no, he didn’t get the ball off in time,” Rice said about the frantic close to the first half.

Lewis put Unicoi County ahead early, closing out a 19-play drive that covered 96 yards and took 8:56 off the first-quarter clock. He hauled in a pass from Williams that covered 23 yards, but Leon’s kick was blocked.

Williams was 20-for-31 for 234 yards with Lewis the leading receiver. He hauled in eight passes for 143 yards.