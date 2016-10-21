'Toppers boost playoff hopes with win over Bearden

Science Hill responded on Senior Night by dominating the trenches on both sides of the ball to overcome Bearden’s passing attack and keep its hopes of hosting a playoff game alive by scoring a 34-20 Region 1-6A win over the Bulldogs. Canaan Mackie was a huge factor for Science Hill, rushing for 141 yards on 26 carries with a touchdown to spearhead a hard-nosed run game that picked up 341 yards on the ground.

“That’s how you’re going to win the big games is running the football,” said Science Hill coach Stacy Carter.

The Hilltoppers are now 3-3 in league play, meaning the winner of next week’s rivalry game between Science Hill and Dobyns-Bennett will end up with the fourth seed in Region 1-6A and will host a first-round playoff game while the loser hits the road.

With nine returning starters, Bearden’s experienced defense took the field Friday night looking to take Science Hill quarterback Jaylan Adams out of the run game, and in the early going, the Bulldogs succeeded. As the game grew chippy in the second quarter with the score tied at 7, Mackie took a couple handoffs between the tackles and churned his way upfield, going over around and through the Bearden defense to get Science Hill’s offense going.

Mackie capped the drive with a 3-yard touchdown run with 1:09 remaining in the first half to put Science Hill ahead for good.

“We were gonna have to beat them with the backs, and the backs were able to do that," said Science Hill coach Stacy Carter. "The offensive line and the backs running hard are what did that.”

The Hilltoppers got on the board in the first quarter when Bearden quarterback Collin Ironside lost his balance and lofted a ball up in the air where Science Hill senior linebacker Bryson Tolley grabbed it and rumbled 75 yards for his first career touchdown to put the Hilltoppers ahead 7-0.

“Ever since you start playing football, you dream of a play like that,” Tolley said. “That was actually my first touchdown as a Hilltopper. I looked behind me and I saw five or six (blockers). I knew they were excited for me, too, so I knew I was in there.”

Bearden responded with a score of its own when freshman quaterback Collin Ironside hit Ty Warren on a 41-yard screen pass that went the distance. The intensity of the contest reached a fevered pitch in the second quarter when Science Hill’s Nakiya Smith laid out a Bearden defender with a thunderous block, which resulted in some pushing and shoving as well as offsetting personal foul penalties. The very next play was a 26-yard run from Mackie, and the Hilltoppers were off to the races from there.

“He had some super-physical runs and kind of did turn the tide,” Carter said of Mackie. “He got a lot on his own, and then the offensive line was pushing.”

Once the backs got going, Adams was able to find some room to run and picked up a pair of TD runs in the second half to help Science Hill push its lead to 34-13. Ironside, who went 24-for-42 for 318 yards and three touchdowns helped the Bulldogs tack on a pair of late scores.

Colby Martin had a huge Senior Night, making an interception to end the first half and falling on a fumble in the end zone in the third quarter for a touchdown after Ahmik Watterson ran the ball 41 yards to the goal line before having the ball stripped by a Bearden defender.

Watterson finished with 82 yards on nine carries.

Defensively, the Hilltoppers held Bearden to 49 yards rushing on 17 carries. Science Hill outgained Bearden 382-367.