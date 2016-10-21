Russell shows off his arm as Cyclones blow past Knights

Friday night at Citizens Bank Stadium, the Elizabethton sophomore showed he can make big plays with his arm, too. Russell threw a pair of first-half touchdowns to Conner Johnson, helping the Cyclones earn a 43-6 win over Chuckey-Doak.

The victory clinched a tie for the Region 1-3A title as Elizabethton improved to 6-0 in league play and 8-1 overall. Elizabethton will try to finish off its second straight perfect region mark Thursday night when it travels to take on Northview Academy, which kept its title hopes alive by scoring late to beat Unicoi County, 29-23.

Russell scored a pair of touchdowns on the ground before hitting a pair of touchdown tosses. He accounted for each of the Cyclones' first four scores, and finished with 231 yards of offense (118 rushing, 105 passing and 18 receiving).

"Corey has an arm," said Cyclones' head coach Shawn Witten. "He's a really good baseball player, and he's got a really quick release. He's a weapon wherever he's at. There's no way to stop him. In the biggest games, he's going to show up in the biggest moments."

It was senior night, and Witten said he was pleased with his veteran players.

"We really appreciate all of their hard work," he said. "We've got a great football team, and we're headed in the right direction."

Tight end Evan Sewell and receiver Jacob Turner are part of the senior mix.

"Without Coach Witten driving us, and his ambition for us to be successful, we wouldn't be here without him," said Sewell. "He expects a lot out of us, and we've got to fulfill those expectations."

Turner added, "We been together since freshman year, and everybody stuck together. We've got 19 seniors, and we're a close-knit group. And it just means a lot to close out with a win."

Elizabethton struck early as Russell sprinted past the defense for a 45-yard touchdown run. Russell reached pay dirt again in the first quarter, running in from 24 yards out on a fourth-down play to make it 14-0.

It remained the same score until four minutes before halftime, when Russell lofted a soft pass to the corner of the end zone and into the hands of Johnson. That gave Elizabethton a 21-0 edge.

Russell was 5 of 8 passing, and had 10 carries on the ground. Johnson, the Region 1 receiving leader, caught four balls for 82 yards.

Elizabethton outgained the Black Knights, 478-154.

Just before halftime, Russell took a pitch from Carter Everett and threw a 43-yard touchdown on the halfback pass to a wide open Johnson for a 28-0 lead.

In the second half, Elizabethton pushed its advantage to 34-0 on the strength of a short pass to Turner — who turned on the jets and outran the defense for a 35-yard score. Late in the third quarter, Elizabethton got a 4-yard scoring run from Logan Norman to make it 40-0.

Chuckey-Dock finally got on the scoreboard as Trevor Grubb went 91 yards on a kickoff return with 1:25 left in the third quarter.

Elizabethton closed out the scoring as Dylan Nordby drilled a 25-yard field goal.