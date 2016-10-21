Crockett clinches playoff spot with win over Vikes at Stone Castle

Darian Delapp scored two long touchdowns and Crockett's defense stiffened in the second half as the Pioneers beat Tennessee High 33-14 Friday night at the Stone Castle. The victory, coupled with Morristown West's win over Sevier County, clinched a Class 5A playoff berth for Crockett.

"That's four years in a row for us," Crockett coach Jeremy Bosken said. "They kicked us out two of those, of course. But that's four in a row and these kids don't know any different, so we like to think that's a new tradition for us."

A combination of turnovers and big plays was all the Pioneers needed to improve to 4-5 overall, 3-2 in Region 1-5A. The Vikings fell to 2-7, 0-5.

Tennessee High turned the ball over six times — three fumbles and three interceptions — and Crockett took advantage.

"Our defense has kind of been the backbone of who were are this whole year," Bosken said. "It's something we really stress."

Delapp had a 97-yard kickoff return for a touchdown and scored on a 47-yard interception return in the final seconds. A 59-yard touchdown reception by Justin Wade was enough firepower for the Pioneers to overcome a 126-yard rushing performance by Tennessee High quarterback Courtland Carter.

"We're still learning offensively," Bosken said. "We have some things to clean up, but we had some guys make big plays when they had the chance."

Crockett scored first on a 4-yard touchdown run by Jacob Miller, the only points of the first quarter.

After TK Hill's 5-yard touchdown run made it 13-0, Tennessee High's Ryan Gibson stepped in front of a Cade Larkins pass and returned it 13 yards for his team's first score.

The Pioneers then used two big plays to seize control. Delapp caught the ensuing kickoff on the 3-yard line and sprinted untouched for a long touchdown to make it 20-7.

Wade added the next touchdown for Crockett on a nifty 59-yard scoring play. Wade pulled in a short pass from Larkins on the right side, cut across the defense and began to pull away. By the time he was caught and hit, he was falling over the goal line for a 26-7 advantage.

The Vikings got an unlikely touchdown in the final seconds of the second quarter when Austin Henson got behind the Crockett defense for a 45-yard touchdown catch on a pass from Carter. The score, with five seconds left, capped a 99-yard drive and cut the Pioneers' lead to 26-14.

After the two teams combined for 33 points in the second quarter, neither managed to score after halftime until Delapp picked off a pass and returned it for a touchdown with 35 seconds left in the game.

Hill led the Pioneers with 89 yards on 29 carries. Larkins completed 11 of 18 passes for 153 yards.

Crockett held Carter to 14 yards in the second half, and the Vikings completed just one pass after halftime.

"Those turnovers hurt, especially where we turned the ball over early," Tennessee High coach Mike Mays said. "And they big-played us a couple times. That got us behind the eight-ball."

Crockett ends the regular season next week with the annual Musket Bowl game against rival Daniel Boone.

"We'll worry about that later," Bosken said. "We tell them we want to enjoy this until they wash the sweat off, and the sweat's fresh. So we're going to go enjoy it."