Bucs still perfect in red zone

Only four teams in the Football Championship Subdivision have scored every time they've been in the red zone, and ETSU is one of them. Yale, South Dakota and North Carolina Central have also been perfect.

The Bucs kept that record intact on Thursday night in their 38-7 victory over West Virginia Wesleyan, scoring all six times they ventured into the red zone.

"That's something to be excited about," ETSU coach Carl Torbush said.

The Bucs penetrated the Bobcats' 20-yard line six times and came away with five touchdowns and a field goal. That brings ETSU's season totals to 14 touchdowns and four field goals from inside the 20, so when the NCAA statistics come out on Monday, the Bucs will at least be tied for first nationally in one category.

"We did some things today," Torbush said after his team improved to 3-4 by breaking a four-game losing streak. "We had time control. We were able to rush the ball. We were able to convert third downs. We just did the things that if we want to have a solid program, that's what we have to do."

For the second game in a row, the Bucs didn't turn the ball over, and they haven't fumbled since the Oct. 1 game against Chattanooga.

"That's one good thing we've done all year," Torbush said "We haven't turned the ball over much."

The Bucs got 323 of their 420 total yards on the ground. Jajuan Stinson led the way with 127 yards that included a 66-yard run and a 19-yard touchdown. He averaged 11.5 yards per carry.

Quarterback Austin Herink scored the first two touchdowns, both on runs. Dontavious Monroe got his first collegiate touchdown and Falon Lee ran one in as well.

Herink only threw for 93 yards on a night when passing wasn't terribly necessary. He was sacked three times.

"We still have to get better in our pass protection, but that will come," Torbush said.

Herink came out after three quarters. Nick Sexton came in next, and red-shirt freshman Dylan Wieger, the Sullivan South product, came in for mop-up duty.

It was Wieger's first action for the Bucs, and they let him throw on third down in the closing seconds. His first collegiate pass was dropped, and ETSU punted.

After an early-morning gathering on Friday, the Bucs get the entire weekend off before coming back to work on Monday.

"Give the players off, the coaches off," Torbush said. "Give everybody that's part of our program a couple of days off because this will be the last day or two off that we have before we get into this grind the last four weeks of the season."

That grind begins on Saturday, Oct. 29, when ETSU travels to take on The Citadel, ranked sixth in the national FCS coaches poll.

"We know we have a tough stretch coming up," Torbush said. "I've seen them on television. They're physical, play real tough on both sides of the football. It'll be interesting to see how we can jump back and respond into the SoCon."

The Bucs came out of Thursday night's game beat up a bit. Receiver Vincent Lowe took a shot to the head while trying to catch a pass and missed the entire second half. Wide receiver Hank Black was also injured during the game, and offensive tackle Alex Rios was limited because of an injury.

Rios' loss was especially significant because the line was already missing tackle Matt Brewer, who sat out his second game with an injury.

"Next man up, that's college football," Torbush said. "If somebody's hurt, somebody has to be able to step forward. That's one good thing, we have a little bit of depth, not great depth. We just have to try to stay as healthy as we can because we still have four tough games to go."