Herink, Stinson help Bucs end skid

After four consecutive weeks of being on the short end of lopsided scores, the Bucs got a victory, beating West Virginia Wesleyan 38-7 in a non-conference football game Thursday night at Kermit Tipton Stadium.

Jajuan Stinson rushed for a career-high 127 yards and a touchdown, and quarterback Austin Herink ran for two scores, as ETSU improved to 3-4.

"That felt real good," Stinson said. "We really needed some confidence. These past four games haven't gone real well for us."

Herink did something no other ETSU player had been able to do all year. He scored in the first quarter. His 14-yard touchdown run with at the 8:17 mark opened the scoring, but more importantly, it was the first time the Bucs had scored in the opening period.

"I think our players came out here expecting to do this, which is a plus," ETSU coach Carl Torbush said.

ETSU went 70 yards on the opening drive, all but one play on the ground. Herink accounted for 40 of the yards on three long runs.

Midway through the second quarter, ETSU embarked on another 70-yard drive that culminated in Herink's second touchdown, a naked bootleg from a yard out that made it 14-0.

"It just worked out that way," Herink said of his early running success. "I think my lack of athleticism, sometimes people forget to put a guy on me and sometimes it just pops wide open."

Freshman tailback Dontavious Monroe did most of the damage on the drive, which was a nice mix of passing and rushing.

Vincent Lowe, ETSU's leading receiver, was shaken up with five minutes left in the second quarter when he was hit hard while going up to try to haul in a long pass. Lowe stayed down on the field for several minutes before being helped to his feet. He did not return.

Stinson made it 21-0 with 57 seconds left in the second quarter on a 19-yard touchdown run, during which he bounced off several would-be tacklers and barreled his way into the end zone.

Zach Schademan then got behind the ETSU defense and hauled in a 36-yard pass from Ryan Deal, leaving West Virginia Wesleyan with the ball on the Bucs' 24-yard line with 17 seconds left in the first half.

The Bobcats used their timeouts and worked the clock to perfection, scoring on a 4-yard touchdown pass from Deal to Ian Waddell on the final play of the second quarter to cut ETSU's lead to 21-7. Waddell ran a fade pattern and Deal's pass into the right corner of the end zone traveled as far as a 4-yard touchdown pass could.

JJ Jerman's 37-yard field goal in the third quarter put the Bucs up 24-7.

Stinson had a 66-yard run in the third quarter, ETSU's longest play of the season. That set up Monroe's first collegiate touchdown, a 7-yard run.

"I haven't broken one that long since high school," said Stinson, a sophomore.

After a fumble recovery, the Bucs scored again on a 3-yard run by Falon Lee to make it 38-7.

Herink completed 9 of his 14 passes for 93 yards.

"For us to be able to come out here and put some things together, it's really good to see this result," Herink said.

Stinson gained his yardage on 11 carries.

West Virginia Wesleyan, an NCAA Division II team, fell to 2-6. Deal completed 19 of 27 passes for 169 yards.

Wesleyan's dangerous running back Michael Anderson never got much going, gaining 53 yards on 12 carries. He looked about a step away from breaking a few runs, but didn't manage much other than an early 14-yard pickup.

"We said going in we can not let the running back have 100 yards and be successful," Torbush said. "That was a big key for us."

Notes: ETSU was playing without left tackle Matt Brewer and cornerback Daren Ardis for the second consecutive game. They're both out injured and are expected to come back soon. ...

In addition to Lowe, offensive tackle Alex Rios and wide receiver Hank Black left the game with injuries. ...

Former ETSU coach Mike Cavan and his 1996 Bucs were honored during the second quarter. That team advanced to the quarterfinals of the NCAA Division I-AA playoffs. ...

Dalton Ponchillia's 6-yard punt return in the second quarter was the Bucs' longest of the season. They came into the game with zero net punt-return yards. Only two teams in the country had been averaging fewer, and those two teams were in negative numbers. ...

Up for the Bucs is a Southern Conference game at The Citadel on Oct 29. The Citadel, ranked sixth in the FCS coaches poll, is 6-0 after a win over previously undefeated Chattanooga and plays at Wofford on Saturday.