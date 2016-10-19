Bucs out to break losing streak

West Virginia Wesleyan, Thursday night's opponent, was one of them.

However, history and ETSU's recent play indicate the home team had better not take anything for granted in the game, set for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff at Kermit Tipton Stadium.

The Bucs haven't beaten anybody in a month, and a couple of teams from lower divisions handed them embarrassing home defeats last season.

ETSU is 2-4 and on a four-game losing streak. The Bobcats are 2-5 and are coming off a 21-20 victory over Urbana, one in which they scored the winning touchdown with 16 seconds left.

"They're just as hungry as we are," ETSU running back Matt Thompson said. "They're a Division II school looking to come here and knock us off just like last year, when Emory & Henry and Maryville did. I think we are two hungry teams looking to get a win, so it should be a good game."

West Virginia Wesleyan features record-breaking running back Michael Anderson, who has as many touchdowns and almost as many total yards as the entire ETSU team.

Anderson rushed for 187 yards last week to surpass the 1,000-yard mark for the season. He's also his team's leading receiver and has 1,213 total yards and nine touchdowns.

The 5-foot-9, 190-pound senior is the school's all-time leading rusher with 3,240 career yards.

"He’s the guy, for us to win this game, we’re going to have to stop him," ETSU coach Carl Torbush said. "We need to do a better job of being more physical and tackling on running plays. We need to put them in second- and third-and-long situations. We have not had enough third-down situations the last two weeks."

West Virginia Wesleyan broke a losing streak of its own when it beat Urbana on Ryan Deal's 1-yard touchdown pass to Derek Drapen in the closing seconds. Deal has thrown for nine touchdowns while being intercepted eight times.

The Bobcats have turned the ball over 17 times.

During its four-game losing streak, ETSU has allowed an average of 432 yards of total offense while gaining 170. The Bucs have been outscored 131-0 in the first three quarters of those four games.

They're hoping Thursday's game can help them forget the past month, which was capped by a 52-7 loss to Furman.

"They scored on all eight drives and we did not make them punt," Torbush said. "Obviously, when you do that, you're not going to have a chance to win. We got behind too early to give ourselves a legitimate chance to win the ball game."

The Bucs are still perfect in red zone scoring, getting nine touchdowns and three field goals from inside the opponents' 20-yard line.

They are one of four schools with a 100 percent red zone scoring rate. Yale, South Dakota and North Carolina Central are the others.