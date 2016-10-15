Furman hands Bucs another blowout

Furman quarterback Reese Hannon overcame a wardrobe malfunction to pass for four touchdowns in the first 16 minutes as the previously winless Paladins beat East Tennessee State University 52-7 in a Southern Conference football game Saturday at Kermit Tipton Stadium.

"Today we got off to a little bit better start and gained some confidence, and that helps," Furman coach Bruce Fowler said. "We've played some good teams and getting off to a good start in some of those games has not been something we've done very well, and it's kind of snowballed on us."

This time, it was the Paladins doing the snowballing.

Furman came into the game being called a dangerous winless team and proved to be every bit of that, scoring touchdowns on each of its first seven possessions.

The Paladins, who never had to punt, improved to 1-6 overall, 1-3 in the SoCon. The Bucs fell to 2-4, 1-4.

"We didn't play very well and we didn't coach very well," ETSU coach Carl Torbush said. "We didn't get a lot of things done. Furman's a good football team. Say what you want to about their record."

Hannon suffered his footwear failure with a minute left in the first quarter and his team leading 21-0. He motioned toward the sideline with the sole and spikes dangling off his shoe.

The Paladins simply called timeout and inserted B.J. Blazejowski, who handed off for a first down. Moments later, Hannon returned wearing one purple shoe and one white one, and he threw his fourth touchdown pass of the afternoon on the first play of the second quarter.

It was that kind of day for the Bucs, who suffered their fourth consecutive SoCon blowout loss.

"We just have to get better," Torbush said. "We're still not as mature as we need to be. That's our job as a coach and their jobs as they age to help that out."

Hannon's first half was almost perfect. He completed 14 of 16 passes for 244 yards. He finished 16 of 18 for 267 yards and four touchdowns before calling it an afternoon late in the third quarter with his team leading 42-0.

"We just decided to get one," said Hannon, Furman's all-time passing leader. "We needed it and we played well. We just did our jobs."

With Hannon throwing three touchdown passes — two to Andrej Suttles — Furman jumped out to a 21-0 lead in the first quarter.

It was the sixth consecutive game in which the Bucs didn't score in the first quarter. They've been outscored 59-0 in the opening 15 minutes this season.

"We've got ourselves behind so quick and so fast," Torbush said.

Suttles opened the scoring on Furman's first drive when he hauled in a 28-yard pass from Hannon and sprinted through the end zone. After ETSU went three and out, the Paladins struck again.

Hannon took the snap and rolled to his right, taking the attention of the entire ETSU defense with him. He then lofted a pass to the left sideline. Duncan Fletcher caught it and scored from 9 yards out.

When Suttles made a nifty catch for a 56-yard touchdown and Andy Schumpert pulled in a 21-yard scoring pass, the rout was on.

Richard Hayes scored on a 2-yard run as Furman led 35-0 at halftime.

Antonio Wilcox and Triston Luke added touchdown runs in the third quarter for the Paladins. J.C. Hollingsworth then kicked a 46-yard field goal for a 52-0 Furman lead before Matt Thompson scored on an 11-yard run with 1:25 left in the game for ETSU's only points.

The Bucs' offense was mostly stagnant as they were out-gained 511-210 in total offense.

Suttles finished with four receptions for 128 yards and two scores.

ETSU quarterback Austin Herink completed 8 of 21 passes for 65 yards. He was sacked three times.

"We've got to dig ourselves out of that hole," Herink said. "If we do fall behind, we have to go score. As the quarterback, I have to do better. We'll be all right. We'll keep working and learn from this."

The announced attendance was 6,052.

Perhaps the only good thing about the game for the Bucs is that they won't have to stew about it too long. They play again on Thursday night when West Virginia Wesleyan pays a visit to Kermit Tipton Stadium.