Adams' arm powers 'Toppers past Patriots

But up until Friday night, opponents haven’t respected the Science Hill quarterback’s arm, and Adams hasn’t been able to consistently make them pay for it. That all changed against Jefferson County as Adams completed 21 of 22 passes for 279 yards in a 42-18 victory over the Patriots.

“We like to run the ball a lot, but most people don’t respect the arm,” Adams said. “I’ve been working on the arm since the summer. I just let it show. I’m just trying to play my game and do what I can.”

What Adams was able to do in Friday’s Big East Conference win over the Patriots was make Science Hill’s offense multidimensional. The result was 291 yards through the air and 231 on the ground, a balanced attack that kept Jefferson County guessing all night.

“It’s getting better, and Jaylan is playing with a whole lot more confidence,” said Science Hill coach Stacy Carter. “Sometimes it takes a time, but he’s playing well and ran the ball effectively, too.”

After a slow start, Science Hill’s quick-hitting pass game started to pay dividends in the second period. Adams completed all 14 passes he threw before the half and also ran for a score to put the Hilltoppers (4-3, 2-3) up 14-0 at the break.

“We threw the ball exceptionally well in the first half, and people made plays,” Carter said. “A lot of people did a lot of good things.”

Canaan Mackie picked up where he left off in last week’s blowout victory over William Blount, finding the end zone from a yard out in the first half. Mackie finished with 90 yards on eight carries. The ‘Toppers got the ball first after halftime and put together another efficient drive that ended in a 9-yard TD run by Ahmik Watterson to make the score 21-0.

Science Hill’s defense was suffocating in the first half, but on Jeff County’s first possession of the second half, quarterback Byron Sexton threw a pass through a tight window to Michael Ealy, who sprinted away from Science Hill’s defense to complete a 75-yards scoring strike.

The ‘Toppers hardly missed a beat, however, using a pair of 1-yard TD runs from Drew Morrison and Nakiya Smith to push their lead to 35-6 early in the fourth quarter. Smith had a monster game, making several key catches, including a 12-yard TD pass, and wreaking havoc on the defensive side of the ball.

But after going ahead 35-6, Science Hill put the term “insurmountable lead” to the test. The Patriots scored on another TD pass from Sexton to Ealy, and then they recovered an onside kick, which led to a 3-yard touchdown run by Sexton that made the score 35-18.

Jefferson County then proceded to recover a second onside kick, but Science Hill corner TJ Patton made an interception in the end zone to end the threat. Mackie then ripped off a 64-yard run, which set the table for Smith’s TD catch from Adams.

The fourth quarter turned out more dramatic than Carter would have liked, but overall, he was pleased to see his team put together its second straight dominant performance. The Hilltoppers outgained Jeff County offensively 522-314.

“The guy hits two perfect onside kicks,” Carter said. “That kind of messed us up a little bit, but we hung in there and got a drive and score at the end. I’m proud of our kids. Proud of how we’re playing right now.”