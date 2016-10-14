G-P sends Happy Valley to first loss in overtime

Renfro, a sophomore kicker lined up for a 30-yard attempt, but a penalty in between two time outs moved him back for a 35-yard try that sailed through the uprights. The Warriors' were turned away in overtime when Sage Haun’s pass on third down was intercepted by Collin Garza at the goal line.

“Conditioning on the line. I just got up there and kicked it the way I have all season,” Renfro said. “It’s the same thing every day, practiced it every day, and just went out there and did it.”

The Highlanders, now 5-3 and tied atop the league with Happy Valley and Hampton with 4-1 marks, tied it at 22 in the final minutes of regulation. Quarterback Albert Werner ran it in from the 10 with 62 seconds left for a touchdown, then the three-year starter rolled right and threw back left on the two-point try to find Zayqyan Gillespie for the tying points. The scoring drive covered just 46 yards on a dozen plays and took 5:57 off the clock.

“We knew we had our hands full from the get go,” said Gatlinburg-Pittman head coach Benny Hammonds. “They have a good team here and we’ve not played as we should have played earlier in the season, but we’re coming around.”

Werner was just 5-for-13 for 60 yards.

“Got outcoached, and that falls squarely on my shoulders,” said Happy Valley head coach Jason Jarrett after the Warriors fell to 7-1. “A couple of weeks ago we were on the other side of this, kicking a game-winning field goal. We’ll get better from this, we’re a better football team based on the heartbreaking loss against Rockwood last year. Happy Valley knows one thing and we’re going to come back and face the adversity and get better from it.”

The Warriors had a 22-14 lead after Haun kept it himself for a 13-yard score with 10:06 left. The point after by Michael Harrah failed as it did again in the third quarter after Austin Hicks punched it in from point-blank range.

Happy Valley made plenty of plays in the contest and outgained the Highlanders 328-167. The Warriors’ stout defense was tough on third down, holding Gatlinburg-Pittman to a 1-for-12 effort, however the Highlanders converted 4 of 5 fourth downs including a fake punt pass in the first half.

Dustin Sams led the Warriors’ rushing attack with 130 of the team’s 225 ground yards with three runs of over 20 yards. Austin Hicks produced again with two touchdowns on nine carries. His first score came early in the second quarter to put the home tribe up 7-0. He punched score number two in during the third quarter.