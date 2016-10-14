Cyclones shut down West Greene

Jumping out to a quick lead, the Cyclones never let up in a 55-0 whipping of West Greene in a Region 1-3A football game Friday night.

Improving to 5-0 in league play, the Cyclones moved their overall mark to 7-1.

Elizabethton completely dominated statistically, outgaining the Buffaloes by a 547-76 margin.

"We talk all the time about the effort we want to play with," said Elizabethton head coach Shawn Witten. "Johnny Ray (Woodby) and Kujo (Cameron Coleman) have led our defense all year with just their effort, motor, tenacity and toughness. We really fell like our defense has been our strength all year long."

The Cyclones had a 200-yard rusher in Corey Russell (21 carries for 236 yards and three scores), a 200-yard passer in Carter Everett (14 of 18 for 264) and a 150-yard receiver in Conner Johnson (162 yards).

Everett connected with Johnson four times for touchdowns, giving Everett 19 touchdown strikes for the season.

"Carter made some really good throws," said Johnson. "He probably fit it in the best he has all year. And it's everybody around me doing their job, too, to get me open. So I want to thank all my teammates."

The connection between Everett and Johnson grew in the offseason.

"We spent all offseason together, really since my sophomore year," said Johnson. "We were inseparable, and a lot of that has to do with our chemistry this year."

Russell was his usual self, creating tons of problems for West Greene's defense.

"He kind of took one of two more hits than you would like," said Witten. "But that's the way he plays. He's got the green light, and he's a dynamic player."

West Greene struggled throughout the game even putting a couple of first downs together as the Cyclones defense kept bringing pressure against the pass and stuffing the run.

"We're just being very disciplined and doing our job," said linebacker Nestor Grubb, who had a sack. "We're making sure we're doing everything right, and taking the things we do in practice into the game."

Elizabethton struck with a 49-yard pass from Everett to Johnson on the first series, and then added a 1-yard scoring run by Russell. Before the first quarter was over, the Cyclones added a 30-yard pitch and catch from Everett to Johnson for a 21-0 edge.

Early in the second quarter, Everett hooked up with Johnson again. This one was from nine yards out for a 28-0 lead. Russell's 9-yard scoring scamper made it 34-0 at the break.

Starting the second half with a bang, Johnson got free on the sideline for a catch and turned it into a 61-yard touchdown. Russell scored from seven yards out to make it 47-0, and then Russell Carter provided some drama. He took a shotgun snap handoff from Everett and steered his big frame into the end zone for a 2-point conversion run.

Logan Norman added the final score on a 4-yard run.