Bucs hope to solve first-quarter woes

The Bucs haven't scored a point in the first quarter in any of their five games, being outscored 38-0 in the opening 15 minutes.

It's set the tone the past three weeks as ETSU hasn't shown the ability to come from behind like it did in early victories over Kennesaw State and Western Carolina.

"It's not much fun playing from behind all the time, and that's what we've done in every game we've played," ETSU coach Carl Torbush said. "I think it says a lot that we were able to come back the first two weeks and win. It's important to get out to a lead and figure out how we handle it and respond to it."

ETSU and Furman square off in a Southern Conference game Saturday at Kermit Tipton Stadium. Kickoff is set for noon.

The Bucs have been on the losing end of lopsided games the past three weeks. They've been outscored 115-14 by Wofford, Chattanooga and Virginia Military Institute. Their only touchdowns came in the fourth quarter when the games were out of reach.

"If we could get some early points, it would really swing momentum our way," ETSU wide receiver Malik Styles said.

Momentum has been a difficult commodity to come by for the Bucs in recent weeks. Ever since their rousing 34-31 victory over Western Carolina, the offense has not put together any sustained drives. After torching the Western defense for 474 total yards, ETSU has gained 470 in the next three games combined.

"What we want to try to do as coaches is make sure we give our guys the best chance to be successful by the plays we call," said Torbush, whose team comes in 2-3 overall, 1-2 in the SoCon. "At the same time, they've got to produce once they get on the field."

While the Bucs haven't moved the ball consistently, they have been efficient in the red zone. They've scored every time they've been inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

After the Western Carolina game, ETSU looked far from a team that was picked to finish last in the SoCon. A month later, the Bucs are still looking for their next win.

"I think almost every team we play is going to mark us off as a win, and that's a reason for us to be motivated," ETSU linebacker Trey Quillin said. "Furman is going to come in with a lot of motivation considering they are 0-6. But for both teams, it's a great opportunity to get a win and have a great game."

The Paladins (0-6 overall, 0-3 SoCon) haven't fared much better in the first quarter, being outscored 56-7.

Furman's winless record has been well documented. The Paladins lost by 13 points to Michigan State and stayed within a touchdown of nationally ranked SoCon teams Chattanooga and The Citadel.

They'll undoubtedly be coming to Johnson City thinking their first victory is within reach.

"If I were in their shoes, I would," Styles said. "We are as well. We've lost our last three games, so we are looking to snap the streak. We're ready to grind, get after it and look for a win on Saturday."

Furman leads the all-time series, 23-7, and the Paladins hold a 9-5 advantage in Johnson City.

Saturday is Youth Day. Children 12 and under get in for free with a paying adult.