Tennessee grants WR Williams' release

Tennessee athletic department spokesman Ryan Robinson confirmed Thursday that Williams had been granted his release from the ninth-ranked Volunteers’ football program.

Williams had caught nine passes for 89 yards this season, though he had only one reception in four games against Power Five opponents. Williams had seven catches for 158 yards and two touchdowns as a freshman last season.

Williams, who is from Hampton, Georgia, was rated as a five-star recruit by Scout and 247Sports.

Williams is the second person to exit Tennessee’s program this week. Tennessee announced Monday that defensive tackle Danny O’Brien was dismissed from the team for an unspecified violation of team rules.

Tennessee (5-1, 2-1 SEC) hosts No. 1 Alabama (6-0, 3-0) on Saturday.