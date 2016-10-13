Tennessee Board of Trustees to consider Neyland renovation

The project includes a back wall to meet NCAA standards on the minimum distance required between the playing surface and any physical boundaries. Other renovations include expanding the main thoroughfare of the south concourse, improving concessions and adding rest rooms.

Chris Cimino, Tennessee’s senior vice chancellor of finance and administration, said the project would be financed by a combination of donations and the athletic department’s operating revenues

An August 2019 target date has been set for the project’s completion.

If the board approves the project, it next would go before the Tennessee Higher Education Commission and eventually would require legislative approval.

Neyland Stadium was built in 1921 and has a capacity of 102,455 via subsequent expansions.