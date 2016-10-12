Bucs offense looking for spark after two low-scoring games

The worst of those show 14 points over the past three games with both touchdowns coming late in the fourth quarter. However, offensive coordinator Mike O’Cain isn't about to panic.

He has been around the game of football for decades and understands its ebbs and the flows, how important it is to gain momentum, but how hard it is to keep it.

He also understands the offensive players for the Bucs (2-3) can’t lose confidence in what they’re doing as a unit.

“We’ve played Chattanooga and Wofford and they’re two of the best defenses in the country,” he said. “Last week, VMI wasn’t as talented, but they were strong, physical and they ran around well where they slowed us down.

“We have to just keep coaching and remain positive where the players don’t lose confidence. If we come in down in the mouth, criticizing everything being done, that has an effect on the players. Our guys are giving us great effort. We’re not doing everything exactly right, but as long as they compete and give that effort, they will get better.”

The Bucs were successful in their first couple of games against Kennesaw State and Western Carolina, both wins, with a number of quick-hitting plays.

The last couple of games, Chattanooga was aggressive with its press coverage, while Wofford and VMI got outstanding play from their outside linebackers.

“The last few games, we haven’t been able to get the quick game going,” he said. “They’ve been in our faces, playing some press coverage. We threw a couple of quick passes last week and then they ended up taking those away. It’s what we like to do, but it’s based upon what we can do against the defense.”

Penalties also stalled the Bucs against VMI. O’Cain pointed to three holding penalties and two personal foul penalties as momentum killers.

“We’re not good enough offensively to overcome that,” he said. “It not only kills drives, it kills your field position. We weren’t able to get the ball out to the 40 (yard-line), where all of a sudden, we’re back to the 25. You have to get good field position and take advantage of it.”

The Bucs come into Saturday’s game against Furman (0-6) ranked seventh out of the nine Southern Conference teams in both passing and rushing offense. They have converted nearly 42 percent of their third downs and rank 29th out of 122 FCS teams.

But their average of only 13.8 points per game ranks well behind the rest of the league and 114th out of the 122 FCS schools.

An opportunity to increase those numbers could present itself this Saturday against the Paladins, who are giving up over 33 points per game.

But O’Cain pointed out it’s not as much about one single game as what the Bucs are trying to accomplish long term.

“It’s like I was saying, the players just have to keep giving a great effort and they will get better,” O’Cain said. “It’s a process and the players have to understand that.”