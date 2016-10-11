Bucs defense looking for someone to fill Mitchell's shoes

With starter Khalil Mitchell dismissed from the team on Monday for what was described as conduct and attitude not representative of an ETSU football team member, others must fill the void.

Dylan Weigel, who leads the team with 47 tackles, said the Bucs’ attention must be getting down to business against Furman.

“We wish Khalil the best, but we have six more games left this year,” Weigel said. “We have to have the next man up attitude. We have the right players and right coaches to do it. We just have to execute it.”

Mitchell had taken over a starting role as River Boruff, second on the team with 71 tackles a year ago, was recovering from an injury. Mitchell played well enough to stay in the starting role, while Boruff had been effective in his own right.

Boruff, who has compiled 23 tackles over four games, is ready to take on an even bigger role now.

“Khalil, it happened, and we wish the best for him,” Boruff said. “He’s still one of my great friends and I love him, but we have to play the game.”

Boruff, a redshirt sophomore, is certainly more than capable. He had 18 tackles in one game a year ago against Gardner-Webb.

But the defense as a whole has been reeling recently and is giving up over 30 points per game. Last week against VMI, they were particularly hurt by big plays, giving up five for 225 yards, and penalties which helped keep the Keydets offense on the field.

Weigel said a major emphasis this week in practice is how the Bucs (2-3) can’t beat themselves.

“The thing being a young team, we have to be disciplined and not hurt ourselves,” Weigel said. “That’s a big thing which Coach Torbush has been talking to us about, how we can’t have those penalties this week.”

Looking ahead to Furman, an 0-5 team, but whose losses include those to Michigan State, Chattanooga and The Citadel, the Paladins form a formidable opponent.

“Furman is definitely a good team,” Weigel said. “I’ve watched film on them and they have some great players. We have to play our best game and do all of our assignments and it will be a good game.”

The Bucs are 1-1 against the common opponents, also losing to Chattanooga, but winning against Kennesaw State. The first part of the week, however, was more about what the Bucs needed to do to get things turned around.

“No matter how the game plays out, you have to be ready for the next week,” Boruff said. “We have to get better, fix our mistakes and grow as a team together.”

Weigel said the team has tried to stay positive despite the recent string of tough losses. He pointed out it’s easy to forget just how far this group has come in a relatively short time. The weight room hadn’t even been built and none of the assistant coaches had been hired when the first recruiting class was signed.

“I’ve been here for three years now and to see where we’ve come from when I got here, it’s leaps and strides,” he said. “It’s good to see that how far we’ve come, but we’ve just got to keep building on that.”