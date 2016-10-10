Struggling Bucs assessing themselves

It’s not because they want to do it. They have to.

ETSU coach Carl Torbush said Monday that he asked each of his players to grade his own performance against Virginia Military Institute, and the coaching staff is comparing the grades to their own marks.

“I wanted to have a good idea about how a player grades themselve as compared to how a coach sees them,” Torbush said at his weekly news conference. “Obviously, if one player grades himself out at 80 and a coach grades him out at 85, then we’re probably on the same page. If a player grades himself out at 80 percent and a coach grades him out at 40 percent, then we’re not on the same page.”

Torbush said the players and coaches were almost all on the same page.

“The two goups that I’ve seen are almost identical,” he said. “If the coach had them at 90, the coach had him at 85. I don’t know if any player graded themself higher than a coach did.

“I think it says a lot that the players are seeing what the coaches are seeing. It shows them where they need to get better.”

The grades are coming in the aftermath of a 37-7 loss at VMI, the Bucs’ third consecutive blowout defeat. They’ve been outscored 105-14 during the losing streak.

“I think it’s good for all of us,” ETSU linebacker Trey Quillin said. “We’re looking at the film and being honest with ourselves. Especially after losing the last three games, I think we definitley need to have serious self-evaluation. I think it was great exercise for us as a team.”

Torbush, whose team is 2-3 overall, 1-2 in the Southern Conference, said the sinking feeling he had when he got on the bus after the VMI game made him think of ways to use that game as a learning tool. That’s when he came up with the idea to have the players grade themselves.

“We don’t do that every week,” he said. “But I think every now and then, it’s good to do so the players see what the coaches are seeing and the coaches are seeing how the players see themselves.

“Hopfully we’ll learn from it. The only thing we can do is take this as an experience that we don’t want to happen again.”

Whether or not the excercise will produce any results remains to be seen. Furman is coming to Kermit Tipton Stadium on Saturday for a Southern Conference game.

Kickoff is set for noon and it’s Youth Appreciation Day. Any child 12 and under wearing a footbal jersey gets in free.

Furman comes in 0-6 after having opened with a beast of a schedule. After giving Michigan State a tough game ins a 28-13 loss, the Paladins gave the Citadel (19-14) and Chattanooga (21-14) close calls.

It’s enough to make the Bucs not want to pay any attention to that 0-6 mark.

“I think they’ve got a very good football team,” Torbush said. “Their schedule has been really overloaded in the beginning of the season. They feel like this is a game they can win. We feel like this is a game we can win, so it ought to be a be a great opportunity for both teams to see what they can do.”