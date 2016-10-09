Numbers don't lie for Bucs

Other times, they paint a very clear picture.

That was the case Saturday in Virginia Military Institute’s 37-7 victory over East Tennessee State.

They particularly told the story of the first half.

That’s when the Keydets’ record-setting quarterback Al Cobb hit 11 of 14 passes for 189 yards and three touchdowns as the Keydets raced out to a 27-0 lead.

They also showed how disciplined the Keydets were in getting just one penalty for 15 yards. On the other side, the Bucs were mistake-prone with nine penalties for 84 yards.

Those penalties were costly and came at inopportune times, leading to scoring opportunities for the Keydets.

“You can miss tackles. You might miss covering a man at times,” ETSU linebacker Trey Quillin said. “But, the one thing you can’t do is make mental mistakes and give them points. That’s what we did. We’re definitely disappointed by that.”

It was a dreary performance for the Bucs on a dreary day when the VMI could have stood for very muddy indeed.

Torbush said before the game the Bucs would need their best effort of the season to have a chance to win. Instead, it turned out to be their worst showing.

The ETSU defense gave up 458 yards to the VMI offense. With the penalties putting them in bad spots, the Bucs’ offense converted just 3 of 15 on third down.

“Each week it comes down to who’s able to get the job done on a consistent level and make the fewest mistakes,” ETSU coach Carl Torbush said. “We didn’t play well. We had 80 yards of penalties the first half, which for us, that’s absolutely unheard of.”

It wasn’t like the Keydets needed extra help.

This is not your father’s VMI team and the Keydets are in decent position to have their first winning season in 35 years.

Cobb opens up the offense like never before. With a quick release and good decision making, he’s simply a nightmare for opposing defenses.

But, Torbush’s theme after the game wasn’t about VMI, but where the Bucs have to improve.

“We have to move the ball better on offense,” he said. “We have to get some first downs and put points on the board. Defensively, we can’t give up the big play and we gave up a few of them. And our special teams haven’t been able to create any field position the last couple of weeks.”

In their second season back, it’s obvious the Bucs have more growth to do, especially on the offensive and defensive lines.

They’re much bigger and stronger than a year ago, but the roster is still mainly freshmen and sophomores lining up against juniors and seniors.

But, Torbush and his players aren’t making excuses.

Instead, the Bucs want to show the mental toughness they exhibited in early wins over Kennesaw State and Western Carolina. Quillin said it’s important not to let the string of recent losses get them down.

“To turn this around, it’s something that has to come from within and it’s got to show on the field too,” Quillin said. “It’s definitely a process, but we have to learn from our mistakes and get better. These last three losses are tough, but they’re going to help us improve in the long run.”