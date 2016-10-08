Cobb leads VMI over Bucs

Already the Keydets’ all-time passing leader, the junior quarterback and biology major picked apart the East Tennesee State defense by completing 14 of 20 passes for 212 yards and three touchdowns in a 37-7 victory on Saturday at Foster Field.

Cobb also rushed for 24 yards to end up with 236 yards of total offense. He did most of his damage in the first half as VMI (3-2, 1-2 Southern Conference) raced out to a 27-0 lead.

However, ETSU coach Carl Torbush wasn’t as worried about what Cobb did as much as what his own team did.

“He’s a good football player without a doubt, but I’m more concerned about us than them,” Torbush said. “We knew coming into the game he would throw the ball extremely well. The biggest problem I’ve got is we hurt ourselves. Three offsides penalties on defense got them first downs in short-yardage situations which really hurt us. Then on offense when we had a chance to make some pretty good plays, we got some holding calls. We’ve got to do a better job on both sides of the ball.”

ETSU (2-3, 1-3) briefly got momentum in the second half, holding the Keydets on a goal-line stand with less than four minutes left in the third quarter.

They finally got some more at the end when Malik Styles caught Nick Sexton’s three-yard touchdown pass on fourth down with 36 seconds left.

“I’m just blessed and give all the glory to God,” Styles said. “The guys up front held and did their jobs. The quarterback then gave me a chance to make a play. It’s always important to score where you can focus on something positive. There at the end, we were just fighting.”

They were fighting an uphill battle most of the way with VMI piling up 458 yards of offense.

The Keydets got on the scoreboard in the first quarter with a seven-play, 72-yard drive capped off by Alex Keys’ one-yard touchdown run.

Then, it was Cobb’s show for the rest of the half.

He found a wide-open Javeon Lara in one-on-one coverage on a 54-yard pass play to give VMI a 14-0 lead.

Cobb executed a play-action pass to perfection in the second quarter and hit a Aaron Sanders for a 45-yard touchdown to push it to a 21-0 advantage.

Getting the ball back near the end of the half, Cobb led a drive of seven plays and 55 yards in just 1:20. He connected with Sanders on a nine-yard touchdown pass with 24 seconds left in the half.

The Bucs certainly didn’t help themselves with penalties.

They were penalized nine times in the first half for 84 yards, while VMI had just one penalty for 15 yards.

“I told our players there’s not a lot of difference in the teams in this conference,” Torbush said. “It’s a matter of who is able to get the job done on a consistent level and make the fewest amount of mistakes. We had over 80 yards of penalties the first half and I can’t understand why. We can’t do that and give ourselves a chance to win.”

ETSU muddled through a muddy field in the third quarter as VMI’s Dillon Christopher booted a 51-yard field goal to make it a 30-0 margin.

Freshman running back Tyain Smith busted up the middle on a 73-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter as the Keydets took a 37-0 lead. Smith had seven carries for 97 yards and VMI as a whole had 41 rushes for 233 yards.

Dylan Weigel led ETSU defensively with 10 tackles, followed by Austin Gatewood with nine and Paul Hunter and Trey Quillen, each with eight.

Quillin said the defense wasn’t happy after giving up over 30 points for a third straight game.

“We are disappointed with what we brought today,” Quillin said. “We didn’t come out with enough intensity and we didn’t have the attitude to win today. We’ve got to go out there and improve and we can’t let it beat us up.”

ETSU starting quarterback Austin Herink finished with 11-of-23 passing for 109 yards. Vincent Lowe was the leading receiver with four catches for 54 yards, and Dontavius Monroe was the leading rusher with 14 carries for 59 yards.

ETSU will look to turn the tide next Saturday against a Furman team still looking for its first win of the season.