Adams, Mackie lead Science Hill to first conference win

Adams had career-highs of 158 passing yards and 98 rushing yards for 256 yards of total offense. Mackie added career highs with 14 rushes for 141 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Hilltoppers to a 50-21 win over William Blount.

“Offensively, we felt like we ran the ball well and if you run the ball like that, you’re able to hit a couple of deep passes,” Science Hill coach Stacy Carter said. “All in all, our offensive line played well. Canaan Mackie ran the ball extremely well. Ahmik Watterson also came in and ran the ball well and he was playing at about 80 percent with how his ankle is.”

The Hilltoppers (4-3, 1-3) piled up 496 yards of total offense, with a 317-83 rushing advantage. It included Watterson’s 13-yard run for the Hilltoppers’ first opening-drive touchdown of the season.

“The O-line, they really, really picked it up this game,” Mackie said. “There were holes (to run through everywhere). It was all them, and then we have a guy like Jaylan, who is such a great athlete back there.”

After the Hilltoppers’ opening drive, William Blount (2-5, 1-3) answered with a 25-yard touchdown pass from Austin Myrick to Dae Dae Love to tie the game on the second play of the second quarter.

Myrick hit two more long touchdown passes in the first half, a 51-yard play to Isaiah Hannah and a 65-yard play to Love. But, the Governors couldn’t slow down Science Hill’s offense.

Adams’ career-high passing total included a 66-yard touchdown to Nakiya Smith the second quarter. Then, Adams hit Tate Overbay on back-to-back passes on the opening drive of the third quarter. The second one went 28 yards down the left sideline for a touchdown.

“We like to get the ball to those two,” Adams said. “We missed Colby (Martin) who was out. But with Nakiya and Tate, they make a lot of moves if you can get it to them in the open field.”

Adams made his share of moves as well, converting a couple of timely third-and-long plays when the game was still in doubt.

Once ahead, the ’Toppers took advantage of a special teams turnover in the third quarter to set up a 27-yard field goal by Quinn Boyle for a 43-21 lead.

A quarterback change in the fourth quarter netted the same results. Backup quarterback Jake Blankenship hit T.J. Patton on an eight-yard pass for Science Hill’s final touchdown.

With the Governors rarely on the field in the third quarter, they were held to minus-2 yards offense for the first 15 minutes of the second half.

Smith had a big role in that. Often disrupting the play, he ended with eight tackles and a sack to go with his offensive production of three catches for a career-best 88 yards.

The ’Toppers dominated all three phases of the game in the second half including a blocked punt in the fourth quarter.

“All in all, we played pretty good to go to an away game to get a win,” Carter said. “We just needed some positive stuff to happen and we were happy to get the win.”