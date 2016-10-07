Bucs looking for best effort of season

“We’re going to have to play our very best to have a chance to win,” Torbush said. “Quite honestly, I don’t feel like we’ve played our very best this season. We’ve played well, we’ve played hard and we’ve played tough, but there are times when we haven’t played as well as we’ve needed to play.”

The Bucs (2-2) enter the game as 12 1/2-point underdogs to the Keydets (2-2). It’s nothing new for the Bucs to be in that role. They’ve been over 20-point underdogs in each of the four previous games this season.

But the Bucs remain confident and have been that way since the opening game of the season when J.J. Jerman hit a game-winning kick in overtime for a 20-17 victory over Kennesaw State.

“That was a great way to start the season, a huge confidence booster for me and the whole team,” Jerman said. “But the main focus now is just to help out the team.”

Jerman hasn’t been able to help out as much as he would like the last couple of weeks with the Bucs not able to get in scoring position often.

To change that, ETSU looks to establish the run.

In their two wins, the Bucs have rushed for over 100 yards, in the two losses, they haven’t.

Jajuan Stinson with 228 yards and Falon Lee with 95 yards lead the rushing attack, which is averaging 96.2 yards per game.

The Bucs also want to be more productive with the quick-hitting passes like they were in the Kennesaw game.

They employed a similar strategy against Chattanooga, but the Mocs didn’t allow many yards after the catch.

So while Austin Herink completed 11 of 19 passes, they netted just 40 yards.

The Bucs now look to open up the offense more like they did against Western Carolina when 10 different receivers caught passes.

For the season, Herink has completed 67 of 104 passes for 603 yards and three touchdowns.

Dalton Ponchillia has been the favorite target with 13 catches for 137 yards, while Vincent Lowe has 12 catches for 95 yards.

But the biggest challenge belongs to the defense and slowing down VMI’s preaseason all-Southern Conference quarterback Al Cobb, who has completed 107 of 164 passes for 1,000 yards.

Cobb went 31-of-43 passing for 309 yards last Saturday in a 33-30 overtime loss to Mercer.

ETSU linebacker Austin Gatewood played against Cobb in high school and said his effectiveness isn’t so much about the numbers as his drive.

“First of all, he’s a competitor and he’s a winner,” Gatewood said. “Their whole team, they’re competitors and they’re not going to back down from anything.”

The Bucs have held opponents to 177 passing yards per game so far, although teams are averaging over 385 yards of total offense.

Daz Palmer is the leading rusher with 206 yards, and as a team, VMI is averaging 114.8 yards on the ground each contest.

Junior linebacker Ryan Francis, a product of Knox West High School, leads the Keydets defense with 43 tackles. Another junior linebacker, Allan Cratsenberg, is next on the team with 39 tackles.

ETSU is also particularly strong at linebacker led by Dylan Weigel, who has a team-best 37 tackles. Other linebackers — Kahlil Mitchell, Gatewood and River Boruff — rank among the team defensive leaders, along with defensive backs Paul Hunter and Ryan Powers.

Torbush also emphasized special teams, adding it’s critical for the Bucs to do a better job with field position. It was a major focal point of Thursday’s practice.

“Our starting position last Saturday was the 24-yard line and theirs was the 41-yard line,” Torbush said. “That is something that has to get better. You can’t lose position in the kicking game because any time, you give people a short field the percentages go way up of them having a chance to score.”