Morristown East blows past Daniel Boone

Morristown East's 1-2 punch of D.J. Hodges and Dylan Noe and was too much for Daniel Boone as the Hurricanes stormed to a 47-16 victory over the Trailblazers Friday night at Nathan Hale Stadium.

Hodges rushed for 194 yards and three touchdowns and Noe accounted for three scores as East scored 41 consecutive points.

Noe completed 15 of 25 passes for 198 yards and two touchdowns. He also ran for a score.

"Their quarterback and running back, they have really good skill kids," Boone coach Jeremy Jenkins said. "We got down early and never really got control of the line of scrimmage on either side of the ball."

East improved to 4-3 overall, 3-1 in Region 1-5A. Boone fell to 3-4, 1-2.

"We needed to win this game to get home-field advantage," East coach Dewayne Wells said. "We started out sloppy, but we did what we needed to do to win the football game."

East out-gained the 'Blazers in total offense, 476-231. Freshman Charlie Cole was Boone's leading rusher with 59 yards on 11 carries.

One play after Boone turned the ball over on a muffed punt, the Hurricanes struck when Tanner Coley hauled in a 29-yard touchdown pass from Dylan Noe. Noe scooped up a short shotgun snap before finding Coley behind the 'Blazers' secondary.

Boone's Leeland Flanagan made a 28-yard field goal before the 'Blazers took advantage of an East turnover to get its first touchdown.

C.J. Carter recovered a Hurricanes fumble inside the 5-yard line, and Noah Shelton took it in from 4 yards out for a 9-6 Boone lead.

Jon Kooger then booted a 27-yard field goal for East to tie the game at 9-9.

The Hurricanes scored again when Hodges took it in from 16 yards out for a 16-9 advantage.

Noe's second TD pass, a 28-yarder to Jacob Putnam, put East up 23-9.

The 'Blazers turned it over again to start the third quarter when Shelton's pass was intercepted by Jailynn Looney and returned 32 yards to the Boone 3.

Boone's defense was up to the task as John Briggs stuffed Hodges for a 3-yard loss on third and goal. That forced the Hurricanes to settle for a 22-yard field goal by Koogler.

After another Shelton interception, East put the game away with an 84-yard drive that was capped when Hodges spun off several Boone defenders for a 22-yard touchdown and a 33-9 lead.

Hodges' next carry was even better. He took a handoff up the middle, cut left and sprinted up the sideline for an 80-yard touchdown.

"He is really one of our most improved football players," Wells said. "D.J played defense for two years. We moved him to running back in the spring and he's done a really good job for us. He's all business."

Noe added a 2-yard touchdown run on a busted play midway through the fourth quarter.

Boone's Peyton Nickles scored the final touchdown, on a 9-yard run.

"We couldn't make a play defensively and we're just kind of spinning our wheels offensively," Jenkins said. "The last three weeks we've spun our wheels. We're just not playing well at all. We just have to get that fixed and the only people that can fix that is ourselves."