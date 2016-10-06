ETSU hoping for offensive resurgence

The Bucs get that chance Saturday when they play at Virginia Military Institute in Lexington, Virginia. Kickoff is set for 1:30 p.m.

ETSU has been completely shut down in its last two games, gaining a total of 208 yards in losses to Wofford and Chattanooga.

The Bucs knew it would be tough to move the ball against those two teams. They didn’t think it would be impossible.

“You work all year for these 11 opportunities and when two of them turn out like that, it’s really frustrating,” ETSU quarterback Austin Herink said. “We have to stick with it and work hard and we’ll get better.”

The Bucs moved the ball on their first drive against Chattanooga before it ended with Herink’s first interception of the season. ETSU gained 72 yards on its first two possessions before picking up just another 60 the rest of the afternoon.

This was the same team that moved the ball for 474 total yards against Western Carolina.

“Once we get a little momentum, we’ll get that feeling back we had the first two games,” ETSU tailback Jajuan Stinson said. “Once we move the ball, I think we’ll get our groove back on offense.”

Stinson rushed for 91 yards in each of the Bucs’ first two games, both wins. Since then, he’s rushed for 46.

“For the second straight week, our offense couldn’t build much momentum,” ETSU coach Carl Torbush said. “We started out strong, but then after a quarter and half, we were not able to move the ball very much at all.

“We just got beat by a better football team at this stage. We want to be able to compete with Chattanooga and the other teams that compete for SoCon championship, and for us to have a chance to get in the playoffs, that’s what we’re going to have to do.”

While Chattanooga and Wofford allow just over 200 yards per game in total offense, VMI is giving up 447, so the Bucs might be getting a reprieve this week.

Still, Stinson isn’t counting on anything getting easier.

“I watched VMI and they have a pretty good defense,” he said. “They bring the blitz a lot. You never know. They can be as good as the last game.”

Stinson is eighth in the SoCon in rushing, averaging 57.0 yards per game. Herink is completing 64.4 percent of his passes, good for sixth in the conference.

The Bucs are the only SoCon team to have scored every time they’ve been in the red zone. They have seven touchdowns and three field goals when they’ve been inside the opponents’ 20-yard line.

Now, they just need to find a way to get into the red zone a little more often. They’ve only been there once in the last two weeks, and that was thanks to an 87-yard fumble return.

“We trust our coaches and we trust each other,” Herink said. “We’ll get this thing going in the right direction. We have to just continue to work hard, continue to focus and continue to game plan and everything will take care of itself.”