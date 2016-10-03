Power looking forward to start of PGA Tour career

“You’re only talking about half a shot a round between someone who makes millions and someone you’ve never heard of,” Power said Saturday at the ETSU-Chattanooga football game.

Power took a major step toward being someone people have heard of when he competed in the Olympics this summer. Now, he’s ready to start chasing those millions on the PGA Tour.

Power will likely remember 2016 for a really, really long time.

First, he became the first Irishman to win on the Web.com Tour. Then he represented his country at the Rio Olympics where he contended for a medal. A couple of weeks later, he was rewarded with a PGA Tour card for the upcoming season.

“It’s been a crazy summer. It’s been interesting,” Power said. “I’ve had a lot of fun.”

Winning the Web.com Tour’s stop in Newburgh, Indiana, back in May set Power up to make the PGA Tour, but the Olympics was a different story. His name wasn’t mentioned as a potential participant until several prominent Irishmen withdrew from consideration.

“The Olympics was obviously a huge bonus,” Power said. “That wasn’t on the radar for a while.”

Power tied for 15th in Rio. He was as high as third early in the final round and appeared to have a chance to contend for a medal.

“It was one of those ‘could-have-been’ weeks,” he said.

Power took full advantage of his stay in Rio. He was there for 12 days, attended the opening ceremony and was a spectator at several other events. He soaked in all the atmosphere he could.

“I have never been involved in anything like that,” he said. “It was incredible. It wasn’t a team event, but I was part of Team Ireland and to meet all the athletes was just incredible. To see the other sports, to see athletes competing at the top of their game, it was amazing.

“It was something I might never get a chance to do again, so I wanted to take full advantage of it.”

Power finished the Web.com Tour regular season ranked ninth on the money list with $209,590 in earnings, enough to earn a PGA Tour Card.

The 2017 PGA Tour season actually begins in less than two weeks, and Power is hoping to be in the first event. The Safeway Open is scheduled for Oct. 13-16 in Napa, California.

If Power does indeed make the field at the Safeway Open, his first event as a member of the PGA Tour will be a memorable one. It is also expected to mark the return of Tiger Woods to competitive golf.

When he gets on the big tour full time, Power is hoping to continue a natural progression. Before his success on the Web.com Tour, he dominated the Charlotte-based eGolf Tour. Before that, he won five college tournaments at ETSU.

“I have high hopes,” Power said. “You don’t put all the time in just to go out and compete. You expect to be in contention and try to win. That’s going to be a goal again. It’s obviously going to be harder, but it’s something I think I can do.”